Dismissal of EZ LYNK Lawsuit is a Win for Drivers and Right-to-Repair

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ LYNK , a leader in connected vehicle technologies, is applauding the recent dismissal of the federal government’s lawsuit against EZ Lynk with prejudice. This dismissal ends a decade of misguided investigation and litigation and affirms what the Clean Air Act and federal regulations have said all along: that drivers have the right to repair their vehicles using the tools and mechanics of their choice.

The government’s lawsuit fundamentally misunderstood EZ Lynk’s products. It claimed they had a principal effect of bypassing vehicle emissions controls when in fact they are content-neutral pass-through scan tools, which are encouraged and indeed mandated under the Clean Air Act. They level the playing field for independent shops, drivers, fleet operators, farmers, and backyard mechanics by putting expert-level diagnostic power in their hands, rather than requiring a costly proprietary scanner or a trip to an authorized dealer.

“This dismissal reaffirms our mission to make sure all people have freedom of choice when it comes to repairing their own devices. Every driver deserves to know what’s wrong with their vehicle and to choose who fixes it, whether that's a dealership, an independent shop, or in their own driveway,” said EZ Lynk’s co-founder and CEO, Brad Gintz. “Growing up in my family auto repair shop, I experienced firsthand how frustrating it was that advanced vehicle diagnostics were kept out of the hands of vehicle owners and independent repair shops like ours,” continued Gintz, a fourth-generation mechanic. “So, we built tools that allow access to the diagnostic system found in a vehicle, no matter where that vehicle is or who owns the shop working on it.”

In addition to the right to repair, the lawsuit’s dismissal also reaffirms EZ Lynk’s efforts to protect its customers’ privacy. During the suit, the government attempted to force EZ Lynk to identify all its users, a gross overreach that EZ Lynk fought in court and won. “There was never a question about whether we’d stand by our customers,” said Gintz. “We always will.”

About EZ LYNK

EZ LYNK is a leading provider of advanced connected vehicle technologies, revolutionizing how drivers and technicians interact with automotive technology. With its innovative cloud-based platform, EZ LYNK simplifies real-time vehicle diagnostics and software updates, empowering users to optimize vehicle performance and maintenance by keeping you and your vehicle maintenance professionals connected. Trusted by a global network of users, from individual drivers to professional mechanics, EZ LYNK is committed to enhancing connectivity. For more information, visit www.ezlynk.com .