Capital Power declares dividends for its Preference and Common shares and announces a 2% dividend increase for its Common shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) declared a dividend of $0.7048 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending September 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2026. The quarterly dividend of $0.7048 per common share represents a 2% increase from the previous dividend of $0.6910 per common share, consistent with our 2026 dividend growth guidance.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.3098750 September 16, 2026 September 29, 2026 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.4287500 September 16, 2026 September 29, 2026 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.4144375 September 16, 2026 September 29, 2026

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is one of North America’s leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact :

Media Relations:

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com Investor Relations:

Noreen Farrell

(403) 461-5236

investor@capitalpower.com



