Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend

HAMPTON, N.H., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( unitil.com ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.475 per share, payable August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2026. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.90 per share.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity, natural gas, and water in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the dependable, efficient delivery of energy and water. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 110,100 electric customers, 105,000 natural gas customers, and 10,700 water customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement, please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6466

Email: gouldingc@unitil.com

Amanda Vicinanzo – External Affairs

Phone: 603-691-7784

Email: vicinanzoa@unitil.com