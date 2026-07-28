Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) Investors Who Suffered Losses May Be Eligible to Participate in Securities Class Action; Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) common stock between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that Peabody Energy misled investors about the expected production and ramp-up of its Centurion metallurgical coal mine, including the Company's projected longwall production rates and 2026 production guidance. Metallurgical coal, also known as coking coal, is coal used primarily in steelmaking.

Investors who suffered losses in BTU may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 24, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Peabody Energy Sued?

According to the complaint, Peabody Energy provided investors with material information concerning its expected 2026 production rates at the Centurion mine.

The complaint alleges that Peabody's projections concerning the timing of Centurion's ramp-up and expected production were overly optimistic.

According to plaintiff, numerous problems at Centurion caused significant delays to the mine's ramp-up, undermining the Company's previously disclosed production expectations and guidance.

The lawsuit alleges that Peabody Energy failed to adequately disclose the risks and challenges affecting Centurion's ability to achieve its projected production levels.

What Happened to Peabody Energy Stock?

According to the complaint, the alleged truth concerning Centurion's production outlook emerged through disclosures in March and May 2026.

March 30, 2026: Peabody Cuts Centurion Production Guidance

On March 30, 2026, Peabody Energy filed a Regulation FD Disclosure with the SEC reducing guidance concerning Centurion's first-quarter 2026 output ahead of the Company's first-quarter earnings release.

Following the disclosure, Peabody's stock price declined from $39.50 per share on March 27, 2026, to $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026, a decline of approximately 9.7% in a single trading day.

May 5, 2026: Peabody Discloses Centurion Ramp-Up Delay

On May 5, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release disclosing that the Company had failed to ramp up Centurion by the previously expected March 2026 deadline. Peabody also reduced guidance for full-year metallurgical coal segment volumes, citing increased costs and a substantial reduction in expected production volumes.

Following the disclosure, Peabody's stock price declined from $26.52 per share on May 4, 2026, to $25.00 per share on May 5, 2026, a decline of approximately 5.7%.

What Is the Peabody Energy Centurion Mine Class Action About?

The lawsuit focuses on Peabody Energy's representations concerning the Centurion mine's production ramp-up and expected output. According to the complaint, Peabody provided investors with overly optimistic projections concerning the timing of Centurion's ramp-up and the mine's expected longwall production rates. The complaint alleges that operational issues at Centurion caused significant delays and that Peabody ultimately had to reduce its production guidance and disclose higher costs and lower expected metallurgical coal volumes.

Why Did BTU Stock Fall?

According to the complaint, Peabody Energy stock declined after the Company disclosed worsening conditions surrounding the Centurion mine.

On March 30, 2026, Peabody reduced its guidance concerning Centurion's first-quarter 2026 output, and BTU declined approximately 9.7%. On May 5, 2026, Peabody disclosed that it had failed to ramp up Centurion by the March 2026 deadline and reduced full-year metallurgical coal volume guidance. BTU declined another approximately 5.7%.

The lawsuit alleges that these disclosures revealed problems concerning Centurion's production and ramp-up that had not been adequately disclosed to investors.

Who May Be Eligible?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) common stock between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

If you purchased BTU common stock during the Class Period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 24, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Peabody Energy class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Peabody Energy misled investors about the expected production, ramp-up timing, and 2026 output of its Centurion metallurgical coal mine.

What happened at Peabody's Centurion mine?

According to the complaint, operational problems at Centurion caused significant delays to the mine's ramp-up. Peabody subsequently reduced production guidance and disclosed increased costs and lower expected metallurgical coal volumes.

Why did Peabody Energy stock fall?

According to the complaint, BTU stock fell after Peabody disclosed reductions to Centurion production guidance on March 30, 2026, and later disclosed that Centurion had failed to ramp up by the March 2026 deadline and that full-year metallurgical coal volume guidance had been reduced.

How much did BTU stock fall on March 30, 2026?

Peabody's stock declined approximately 9.7%, from $39.50 per share on March 27, 2026, to $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026.

How much did BTU stock fall on May 5, 2026?

Peabody's stock declined approximately 5.7%, from $26.52 per share on May 4, 2026, to $25.00 per share on May 5, 2026.

Who can participate in the Peabody Energy lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy common stock between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay fees and costs.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Peabody Energy securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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