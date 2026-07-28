Acadia Healthcare Stockholders: Contact Robbins LLP for Information About The Class Action Lawsuit Against ACHC

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors of their rights following the court's decision to allow securities claims against Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ: ACHC) to proceed.

The case is continuing after the Court denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the amended complaint. The ruling means the case can proceed past the motion-to-dismiss stage. It does not determine whether the allegations are true or establish liability. Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia Healthcare securities during the applicable class period and suffered losses may still have rights in the litigation.

The class action alleges that Acadia Healthcare misled investors concerning its patient admission and detention practices, treatment of patients, and billing practices.

What Does the Court’s Decision Mean for Acadia Healthcare Investors?

A motion to dismiss asks the Court to end a lawsuit at an early stage, before the case proceeds through the litigation process.

By denying the motion to dismiss the amended complaint, the Court has allowed the claims to proceed. The ruling does not mean that investors have won the case, nor does it establish that Acadia Healthcare engaged in wrongdoing. Those issues remain to be determined as the litigation proceeds.

For investors who suffered losses in Acadia Healthcare securities, however, the decision means that the litigation remains active and their potential rights have not been extinguished.

What Are the Allegations Against Acadia Healthcare?

According to the amended complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material information concerning Acadia Healthcare's business practices.

The complaint alleges that Acadia's business model centered on holding vulnerable patients against their will in its facilities, including circumstances in which such detention was allegedly not medically necessary.

The complaint further alleges that:

patients at Acadia Healthcare facilities were subjected to abuse;

Acadia allegedly deceived insurance providers into paying for patient stays that were not medically necessary; and

Acadia's public statements concerning its business and operations were materially false or misleading because they allegedly failed to disclose these practices and related risks.





How Did the Allegations Become Public?

According to the complaint, information concerning Acadia's alleged practices emerged through investigative reporting and subsequent disclosures concerning government inquiries.

On September 1, 2024, The New York Times published an investigative article titled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” The article reported allegations concerning Acadia's patient admission and detention practices and detailed individual patient experiences.

Following publication of the article, Acadia Healthcare's stock price fell $3.72 per share, or approximately 4.5%, to close at $78.21 per share on September 3, 2024, according to the complaint.

Then, on September 27, 2024, Acadia disclosed that it had received a voluntary request for information from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri concerning its admissions, length-of-stay, and billing practices.

Following that disclosure, Acadia's stock price fell $12.38 per share, or approximately 6.36%, to close at $63.28 per share on September 27, 2024, according to the complaint.

What Does This Mean for Shareholders?

The denial of the motion to dismiss means the securities class action continues. If the class action settles, the Company will incur expenses in the form of any payout to shareholders, as well as fees and expenses. Long-term Acadia Healthcare shareholders can take action to help the Company recover its losses.

Investors who have questions about their rights may contact Robbins LLP for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Acadia Healthcare's motion to dismiss get denied?

Yes. The Court denied defendants' motion to dismiss the amended complaint, allowing the securities class action to proceed.

Does the ruling mean Acadia Healthcare lost the case?

No. The Court's decision is not a finding that Acadia Healthcare violated the securities laws or that the allegations are true. It means the claims survived the motion-to-dismiss stage and the litigation can continue.

Do Acadia Healthcare shareholders still have rights?

Yes. Investors who fall within the applicable class definition and suffered losses may still have rights in the litigation. The denial of the motion to dismiss means the case remains active.

What is the Acadia Healthcare class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Acadia Healthcare failed to disclose material information concerning alleged patient detention practices, alleged patient abuse, and alleged insurance billing practices.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery in favor of shareholders, defendants will pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking information about the Acadia Healthcare securities class action and their rights may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for shareholders, secured significant corporate governance reforms at more than 400 Fortune 1000 companies, and has extensive experience prosecuting securities class actions nationwide.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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