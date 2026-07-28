INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of VenHub Global, Inc. - VHUB

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VHUB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether VenHub and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 24, 2026, VenHub filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company disclosed that it generated total revenue of just $864,450 during FY 2025 while reporting a net loss of approximately $62.4 million. VenHub further disclosed significant balance sheet and liquidity concerns, including total liabilities of approximately $13.9 million, a stockholders’ deficit of approximately $10.3 million, and a working capital deficit of approximately $9.2 million. The Company also disclosed that its operating losses, working capital deficit, and negative cash flows from operations raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. In addition, VenHub stated that its cash position was not significant enough to support daily operations and that, if it could not secure additional short-term capital, it may cease operations.

On this news, VenHub’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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