Canon Becomes the First Manufacturer to Register Imaging Equipment to EPEAT 2.0 Criteria

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that seven of its printing products have been registered1 to EPEAT 2.0 criteria. Canon is the first manufacturer to register products to the EPEAT 2.0 criteria in the imaging equipment product category on the EPEAT Registry.

EPEAT is the world’s premier ecolabel for electronics and technology products. EPEAT criteria are developed through a voluntary consensus process with a balanced and wide range of stakeholders. These leadership criteria address the most critical sustainability impact areas across the electronics life cycle, from materials extraction and manufacturing to reuse and end-of-life, and cover Climate Change Mitigation, Chemicals of Concern, Sustainable Use of Resources (Circularity), and Responsible Supply Chains.

The Global Electronics Council (GEC), the steward of EPEAT, notes that EPEAT 2.0 represents the next generation of leadership by deepening impact across supply chains, strengthening environmental and social performance, and setting a higher standard for transparency and accountability across the electronics industry.

Canon is one of a select group of manufacturers who registered one or more of its product(s) to the EPEAT 2.0 criteria and added to the EPEAT Registry before June 30, 2026, making Canon an EPEAT 2.0 Launch Partner2.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1. Registered on June 16, 2026 (imageFORCE C3150 and Color imageCLASS X LBP1333C) and July 8, 2026 (imageFORCE C1333P and imageFORCE C5100 Series, models C5140, 5150, 5160, and 5170) on the EPEAT registry; Bronze Tier (Source: https://www.epeat.net/product-finder as of 7/28/26)

2. EPEAT 2.0 Launch Partner (https://www.epeat.net/)

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