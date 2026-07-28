First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization

 | Source: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

INDIANA, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
except per share data)June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Reported Results         
Net income$44,589  $37,548  $33,402  $82,137  $66,098 
Diluted earnings per share$0.44  $0.37  $0.32  $0.81  $0.64 
Return on average assets 1.47%  1.25%  1.11%  1.36%  1.12%
Return on average equity 11.44%  9.75%  8.97%  10.60%  9.12%
          
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)         
Core net income$44,427  $37,459  $39,496  $81,886  $72,276 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.44  $0.37  $0.38  $0.80  $0.70 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$64,999  $57,854  $58,677  $122,853  $105,556 
Provision expense$8,931  $10,733  $8,898  $19,664  $18,393 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD$  $  $3,759  $  $3,759 
Net charge-offs$11,441  $8,161  $2,758  $19,602  $5,856 
Reserve build/(release)(2)$(1,758) $3,415  $13,035  $1,657  $14,060 
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.46%  1.24%  1.31%  1.35%  1.23%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 2.14%  1.92%  1.95%  2.03%  1.79%
Return on average tangible common equity 15.71%  13.47%  12.59%  14.60%  12.80%
Core return on average tangible common equity 15.66%  13.44%  14.82%  14.56%  13.96%
Core efficiency ratio 52.24%  55.43%  54.06%  53.80%  56.44%
Net interest margin (FTE) 4.01%  3.92%  3.83%  3.97%  3.73%



(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.
   

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • GAAP Net income of $44.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44 represented an increase of $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share, from the prior quarter and an increase of $11.2 million, or $0.12 per share, from the second quarter of 2025
    • Core net income(1) of $44.4 million and core earnings per share of $0.44 represented an increase of $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share, from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.9 million, or $0.06 per share, from the second quarter of 2025
    • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $65.0 million, an increase of $7.1 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $6.3 million from the second quarter of 2025
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $112.8 million increased $3.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $6.2 million from the second quarter of 2025
  • Noninterest income (excluding securities gains of $0.3 million in 2Q26 and $0.2 million in 1Q26) of $26.7 million increased $2.3 million from the previous quarter and increased $1.9 million from the second quarter of 2025
  • Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense of $0.1 million in 2Q26, $0.1 million in 1Q26 and $4.0 million in 2Q25) of $74.1 million decreased $1.3 million from the previous quarter and increased $1.8 million from the second quarter of 2025
  • Average deposits increased $52.3 million, or 2.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
    • End-of period-deposits decreased $149.8 million, or 5.8% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Total loans increased $46.5 million, or 2.0% annualized, from the previous quarter
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 92.7% at the end of the second quarter of 2026 as compared to 90.9% at the end of the previous quarter
  • Tangible book value per share increased $0.24, or 8.5% annualized from the previous quarter
    • AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity increased 14 basis points from the previous quarter to 6.04% in the second quarter of 2026
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been named to TIME Magazine’s 2026 America's Best Companies list

Profitability

  • The net interest margin of 4.01% increased nine basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2025
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) decreased 320 basis points to 52.24% compared to the prior quarter and decreased 183 basis points from the second quarter of 2025
  • Core ROAA increased 22 basis points to 1.46% compared to the prior quarter and increased 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2025
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) increased 22 basis points to 2.14% compared to the prior quarter and increased 19 basis points from the second quarter of 2025
  • Core return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) increased 221 basis points to 15.66% compared to the prior quarter and increased 84 basis points from the second quarter of 2025

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $8.9 million, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the previous quarter
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans was 1.35%, a decrease of two basis points from the previous quarter
  • Total nonperforming loans of $81.6 million decreased $10.7 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $11.4 million, an increase of $3.3 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) was 0.49% in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to 0.35% in the previous quarter

Strong capital positions

  • The Bank-level Total Capital Ratio was 14.0% at June 30, 2026, which represents $393.8 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 10.0%
  • A total of 645,695 shares at a weighted average price of $18.66 were repurchased during the second quarter of 2026 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase programs. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $13.0 million as of June 30, 2026.
  • On July 28, 2026, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $75.0 million share repurchase program.

“The momentum we generated during the second quarter reinforces our confidence in First Commonwealth’s long-term outlook,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We successfully balanced profitable loan growth with disciplined funding costs, supporting continued margin expansion and meaningful earnings growth. While the economic environment remains dynamic, we believe our strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, focus on operating leverage, and regionally led business model positions us to continue creating value for our stakeholders.”

Earnings

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $44.6 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $37.5 million, or $0.37 per share in the first quarter of 2026, and $33.4 million, or $0.32 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

Core net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $44.4 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $37.5 million, or $0.37 per share in the first quarter of 2026, and $39.5 million, or $0.38 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $112.8 million increased $3.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $6.2 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a nine basis point expansion in the net interest margin and one additional day in the quarter, which more than offset a $28.1 million decrease in average interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 4.01%, an increase of nine basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a five basis point decrease in the cost of deposits combined with an improved mix of deposits. The net interest margin benefitted further by a four basis points increase in the yield on loans and 15 basis point increase in the yield on securities. The total cost of funds was 1.79% in the second quarter of 2026, which represents a decrease of seven basis points from the previous quarter.

Total average deposits grew $52.3 million, or 2.0% annualized, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the previous quarter. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $76.2 million, average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $27.4 million and average time deposits decreased $51.3 million from the previous quarter.

Total average loans declined $106.3 million, or 4.5% annualized, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $8.9 million as compared to $10.7 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $4.2 million increase in reserves for individually analyzed commercial credits in the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the second quarter of 2026 was 1.35% as compared to 1.37% in the previous quarter.

At June 30, 2026, nonperforming loans totaled $81.6 million, a decrease of $10.7 million from the previous quarter. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the resolution of six commercial credits with an aggregate balance of $6.9 million.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.86% of total loans for the period ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 0.98% and 1.04% for the periods ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2026, net charge-offs were $11.4 million as compared to $8.2 million in the previous quarter and $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned resolution of six commercial credits with an aggregate balance of $6.9 million.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) were 0.49%, 0.35% and 0.12% for the periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains of $0.3 million in 2Q26 and $0.2 million in 1Q26) totaled $26.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $24.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

The $2.3 million increase in noninterest income from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.8 million gain on the early redemption of sub debt, a $0.3 million increase in income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI), a $0.03 million increase in other revenue due to $0.3 million in limited partnership gains, and a $0.3 million increase in card related interchange income, all of which was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in gain on sale of other loans due to a $0.4 million gain on the sale of a loan pool in the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense of $0.1 million in 2Q26, $0.1 million in 1Q26 and $4.0 million in 2Q25) was $74.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $75.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $72.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The $1.3 million decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by a $0.6 million decrease in furniture and equipment expense due to a $0.4 million rebate received from a third-party vendor, a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy due to a $0.7 million decrease in snow removal costs, a $0.5 million decrease in loss on sale of other assets due to a $0.5 million prepayment penalty on long-term Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) debt in the previous quarter and a $0.4 million decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance due to a lower assessment rate. Partially offsetting these decreases was a $0.5 million increase in other professional fees.

The core efficiency ratio was 52.2% during the second quarter of 2026 as compared to 55.4% in the previous quarter and 54.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,589, 1,592 and 1,562 at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, which represents a 3.7% increase from the second quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on August 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2026. This dividend represents a 2.7% projected annual yield utilizing the July 27, 2026 closing market price of $20.87.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2026 were 15.1%, 13.4%, 11.1% and 12.6%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) +1 833-461-5787 conference ID # 403 587 293 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Ron Wahl
Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS         
Net interest income$112,442  $108,974  $106,241  $221,416  $201,763 
Provision for credit losses 8,931   10,733   8,898   19,664   14,634 
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD       3,759      3,759 
Noninterest income 26,997   24,587   24,749   51,584   47,251 
Noninterest expense 74,235   75,595   76,268   149,830   147,518 
Net income 44,589   37,548   33,402   82,137   66,098 
Core net income(5) 44,427   37,459   39,496   81,886   72,276 
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.44  $0.37  $0.32  $0.81  $0.64 
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)$0.44  $0.37  $0.38  $0.80  $0.70 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.47%  1.25%  1.11%  1.36%  1.12%
Core return on average assets(7) 1.46%  1.24%  1.31%  1.35%  1.23%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.15%  1.92%  1.81%  2.03%  1.72%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.14%  1.92%  1.95%  2.03%  1.79%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.44%  9.75%  8.97%  10.60%  9.12%
Return on average tangible common equity(8) 15.71%  13.47%  12.59%  14.60%  12.80%
Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 15.66%  13.44%  14.82%  14.56%  13.96%
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 52.24%  55.43%  54.06%  53.80%  56.44%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 4.01%  3.92%  3.83%  3.97%  3.73%
          
Book value per common share$15.52  $15.27  $14.47     
Tangible book value per common share(11) 11.58   11.34   10.63     
Market value per common share 20.33   17.58   16.23     
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.140   0.135   0.135   0.275   0.265 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.86%  0.98%  1.04%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.70%  0.77%  0.83%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.49%  0.35%  0.12%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4) 156.08%  141.70%  133.62%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.35%  1.37%  1.39%    
CAPITAL RATIOS         
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.9%  12.7%  12.4%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 9.9%  9.7%  9.4%    
Leverage Ratio 11.1%  10.9%  10.7%    
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 13.4%  13.2%  12.7%    
Risk Based Capital - Total 15.1%  14.9%  14.4%    
Common Equity - Tier I 12.6%  12.5%  12.0%    



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 March 31, June 30,
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income$159,322  $157,218  $158,926  $316,540  $306,054 
Interest expense 46,880   48,244   52,685   95,124   104,291 
Net Interest Income 112,442   108,974   106,241   221,416   201,763 
Provision for credit losses 8,931   10,733   8,898   19,664   14,634 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD       3,759      3,759 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 103,511   98,241   93,584   201,752   183,370 
Net securities gains (losses) 311   229      540   (5,142)
Gain on sale of VISA             5,146 
Trust income 3,583   3,408   3,029   6,991   6,051 
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,744   5,530   5,595   11,274   11,033 
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 3,085   3,267   3,097   6,352   6,267 
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,144   1,796   1,938   3,940   3,440 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,337   2,215   1,836   4,552   3,223 
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,028   2,182   2,217   4,210   3,605 
Gain on early redemption of subordinated debt 806         806    
Card-related interchange income 4,005   3,661   3,998   7,666   7,652 
Derivative mark-to-market 95   (6)     89   (153)
Swap fee income 383   122   439   505   1,274 
Other income 2,476   2,183   2,600   4,659   4,855 
Total Noninterest Income 26,997   24,587   24,749   51,584   47,251 
Salaries and employee benefits 42,734   42,874   40,584   85,608   80,999 
Net occupancy 5,017   5,565   4,894   10,582   10,623 
Furniture and equipment 4,174   4,823   4,547   8,997   8,740 
Data processing 4,152   4,183   4,085   8,335   7,902 
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,505   1,330   1,338   2,835   2,675 
Advertising and promotion 1,438   1,671   1,457   3,109   2,829 
Intangible amortization 1,303   1,364   1,311   2,667   2,442 
Other professional fees and services 1,650   1,106   1,903   2,756   3,523 
FDIC insurance 1,147   1,589   1,550   2,736   2,929 
Litigation and operational losses 776   857   470   1,633   1,263 
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 86   567   71   653   286 
Merger and acquisition 106   117   3,955   223   4,064 
Other operating expenses 10,147   9,549   10,103   19,696   19,243 
Total Noninterest Expense 74,235   75,595   76,268   149,830   147,518 
Income before Income Taxes 56,273   47,233   42,065   103,506   83,103 
Income tax provision 11,684   9,685   8,663   21,369   17,005 
Net Income$44,589  $37,548  $33,402  $82,137  $66,098 
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 101,101,529   101,679,621   104,925,587   101,101,529   104,925,587 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 101,558,853   102,394,488   103,928,428   101,970,008   102,886,345 
             



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025 
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)     
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$110,327  $118,134  $121,052 
Interest-bearing bank deposits 69,308   224,806   39,114 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,126,573   1,071,345   1,153,323 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 574,542   577,286   498,043 
Loans held for sale 44,764   31,638   42,993 
      
Loans and leases 9,467,229   9,433,825   9,570,815 
Allowance for credit losses (127,425)  (129,183)  (132,966)
Net loans and leases 9,339,804   9,304,642   9,437,849 
      
Goodwill and other intangibles 398,327   399,233   402,558 
Other assets 544,181   535,488   542,215 
Total Assets$12,207,826  $12,262,572  $12,237,147 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$2,413,605  $2,370,132  $2,326,836 
      
Interest-bearing demand deposits(a) 1,802,938   1,835,503   1,885,953 
Savings deposits(a) 4,360,889   4,402,789   4,132,508 
Time deposits 1,682,629   1,801,469   1,759,285 
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,846,456   8,039,761   7,777,746 
      
Total deposits 10,260,061   10,409,893   10,104,582 
      
Short-term borrowings 137,946   22,858   225,874 
Long-term borrowings 125,084   132,069   262,369 
Total borrowings 263,030   154,927   488,243 
      
Other liabilities 115,567   145,055   126,555 
Shareholders' equity 1,569,168   1,552,697   1,517,767 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$12,207,826  $12,262,572  $12,237,147 


(a) Deposits on the above balance sheet for March 31, 2025 reflect a reclassification to interest-bearing deposits from savings deposits in order to remove the impact of an internal sweep program related to regulatory reserve requirements. The internal sweep program was terminated in the second quarter of 2025, therefore prior periods are now shown without the reclassification.
   



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,Yield/March 31,Yield/June 30,Yield/ June 30,Yield/June 30,Yield/
 2026
Rate2026
Rate2025
Rate 2026
Rate2025
Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN         
            
Assets           
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3)$9,460,0136.07%$9,566,3026.03%$9,430,2846.09% $9,512,8646.05%$9,250,5776.01%
Interest bearing bank deposits 158,3463.86% 207,7923.84% 59,6144.85%  182,9323.85% 68,1774.78%
Securities (FTE)(1) 1,657,4543.66% 1,529,7723.55% 1,666,9883.67%  1,593,9653.61% 1,633,7033.63%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 11,275,8135.68% 11,303,8665.65% 11,156,8865.73%  11,289,7615.67% 10,952,4575.65%
Noninterest-earning assets 915,320  920,940  939,441   918,115  937,199 
Total Assets$12,191,133 $12,224,806 $12,096,327  $12,207,876 $11,889,656 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$6,221,3761.92%$6,145,1971.95%$5,998,3262.09% $6,183,4961.93%$5,884,7432.11%
Time deposits 1,769,0903.43% 1,820,4113.55% 1,747,8813.82%  1,794,6093.49% 1,755,6433.94%
Short-term borrowings 26,8542.18% 31,7662.16% 146,5034.12%  29,2972.17% 98,8793.81%
Long-term borrowings 131,3575.55% 208,3635.11% 262,6334.98%  169,6475.28% 262,7204.99%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,148,6772.31% 8,205,7372.38% 8,155,3432.59%  8,177,0492.35% 8,001,9852.63%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,366,559  2,339,160  2,316,854   2,352,935  2,285,001 
Other liabilities 112,616  117,667  131,218   115,127  141,531 
Shareholders' equity 1,563,281  1,562,242  1,492,912   1,562,765  1,461,139 
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 4,042,456  4,019,069  3,940,984   4,030,827  3,887,671 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$12,191,133 $12,224,806 $12,096,327  $12,207,876 $11,889,656 
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 4.01% 3.92% 3.83%  3.97% 3.73%



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA     
Unaudited     
(dollars in thousands)     
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025 
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail     
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:     
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$1,286,633  $1,315,171  $1,381,523 
Commercial real estate 3,083,774   3,148,767   3,366,267 
Equipment finance loans and leases 784,754   746,723   573,810 
Real estate construction 456,253   404,394   424,437 
Total Commercial 5,611,414   5,615,055   5,746,037 
      
Consumer Loan Portfolio:     
Closed-end mortgages 1,811,748   1,814,512   1,879,468 
Home equity lines of credit 556,418   537,089   510,807 
Real estate construction 30,413   31,843   23,715 
Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,398,579   2,383,444   2,413,990 
      
Auto & RV loans 1,390,894   1,367,360   1,339,660 
Direct installment 22,085   22,451   24,659 
Personal lines of credit 42,564   43,751   44,475 
Student loans 1,693   1,764   1,994 
Total Other Consumer 1,457,236   1,435,326   1,410,788 
Total Consumer Portfolio 3,855,815   3,818,770   3,824,778 
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 9,467,229   9,433,825   9,570,815 
Loans held for sale - individual 44,764   31,638   42,993 
Loans held for sale - portfolio        
Total Loans and Leases$9,511,993  $9,465,463  $9,613,808 
      
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025 
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL     
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:     
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis$50,298  $50,260  $71,590 
Loans and leases on a nonaccrual basis - with government guarantees 22,510   27,028   11,590 
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis    1,149    
Loans and leases on a nonaccrual basis - acquired 8,031   12,844   15,024 
Loans and leases on a nonaccrual basis - acquired with government guarantees 801   1,032   1,303 
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases$81,640  $92,313  $99,507 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 2,270   221   1,049 
Repossessions ("Repos") 1,368   1,328   945 
Total Nonperforming Assets$85,278  $93,862  $101,501 
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 3,218   2,927   1,297 
Classified loans and leases 148,407   136,897   130,020 
Criticized loans and leases 286,497   284,628   254,902 
      
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.90%  0.99%  1.06%
Allowance for credit losses$127,425  $129,183  $132,966 



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):         
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$7,838  $3,608  $726  $11,446  $1,055 
Real estate construction    326      326    
Commercial real estate 1,999   2,268   613   4,267   1,921 
Residential real estate 267   119   72   386   43 
Loans to individuals 1,337   1,840   1,347   3,177   2,837 
Net Charge-offs$11,441  $8,161  $2,758  $19,602  $5,856 
          
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.49%  0.35%  0.12%  0.42%  0.13%
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 78.06%  131.52%  322.63%  100.32%  249.90%
Provision for credit losses$8,931  $10,733  $8,898  $19,664  $14,634 


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
          
(1)Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3)Includes held for sale loans.   
(4)Excludes held for sale loans.   
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
          
Interest income$159,322 $157,218 $158,926 $316,540 $306,054
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1) 385  361  341  746  676
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 159,707  157,579  159,267  317,286  306,730
Interest expense 46,880  48,244  52,685  95,124  104,291
Net interest income, (FTE)(1)$112,827 $109,335 $106,582 $222,162 $202,439



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
          
Net Income$44,589  $37,548  $33,402  $82,137  $66,098 
Intangible amortization 1,303   1,364   1,311   2,667   2,442 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (274)  (286)  (275)  (560)  (513)
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$45,618  $38,626  $34,438  $84,244  $68,027 
          
Average Tangible Equity:         
Total shareholders' equity$1,563,281  $1,562,242  $1,492,912  $1,562,765  $1,461,139 
Less: intangible assets 398,767   399,668   395,772   399,215   389,381 
Tangible Equity 1,164,514   1,162,574   1,097,140   1,163,550   1,071,758 
Less: preferred stock              
Tangible Common Equity$1,164,514  $1,162,574  $1,097,140  $1,163,550  $1,071,758 
          
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.71%  13.47%  12.59%  14.60%  12.80%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
          
Core Net Income:         
Total Net Income$44,589  $37,548  $33,402  $82,137  $66,098 
Net securities gains (311)  (229)     (540)  (4)
Tax benefit of net securities gains 65   48      113   1 
Merger and acquisition related expenses 106   117   3,955   223   4,064 
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses (22)  (25)  (831)  (47)  (853)
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD       3,759      3,759 
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD       (789)     (789)
(5)Core net income$44,427  $37,459  $39,496  $81,886  $72,276 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 101,558,853   102,394,488   103,928,428   101,970,008   102,886,345 
(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.44  $0.37  $0.38  $0.80  $0.70 
          
Intangible amortization 1,303   1,364   1,311   2,667   2,442 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (274)  (286)  (275)  (560)  (513)
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$45,456  $38,537  $40,532  $83,993  $74,205 
          
(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.66%  13.44%  14.82%  14.56%  13.96%



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES        
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Core Return on Average Assets:         
Total Net Income$44,589  $37,548  $33,402  $82,137  $66,098 
Total Average Assets 12,191,133   12,224,806   12,096,327   12,207,876   11,889,656 
Return on Average Assets 1.47%  1.25%  1.11%  1.36%  1.12%
          
Core Net Income(5)$44,427  $37,459  $39,496  $81,886  $72,276 
Total Average Assets 12,191,133   12,224,806   12,096,327   12,207,876   11,889,656 
(7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.46%  1.24%  1.31%  1.35%  1.23%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Core Efficiency Ratio:         
Total Noninterest Expense$74,235  $75,595  $76,268  $149,830  $147,518 
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:         
Intangible amortization 1,303   1,364   1,311   2,667   2,442 
Merger and acquisition related 106   117   3,955   223   4,064 
Noninterest Expense - Core$72,826  $74,114  $71,002  $146,940  $141,012 
          
Net interest income, (FTE)$112,827  $109,335  $106,582  $222,162  $202,439 
Total noninterest income 26,997   24,587   24,749   51,584   47,251 
Net securities gains (311)  (229)     (540)  (4)
Total Revenue 139,513   133,693   131,331   273,206   249,686 
          
Adjustments to Revenue:         
Derivative mark-to-market 95   (6)     89   (153)
Total Revenue - Core$139,418  $133,699  $131,331  $273,117  $249,839 
          
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 52.24%  55.43%  54.06%  53.80%  56.44%



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025 
Tangible Equity:     
Total shareholders' equity$1,569,168  $1,552,697  $1,517,767 
Less: intangible assets 398,327   399,233   402,558 
Tangible Equity 1,170,841   1,153,464   1,115,209 
Less: preferred stock        
Tangible Common Equity$1,170,841  $1,153,464  $1,115,209 
      
Tangible Assets:     
Total assets$12,207,826  $12,262,572  $12,237,147 
Less: intangible assets 398,327   399,233   402,558 
Tangible Assets$11,809,499  $11,863,339  $11,834,589 
      
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.91%  9.72%  9.42%
      
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 101,101,529   101,679,621   104,925,587 
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$11.58  $11.34  $10.63 


 For the Three Months Ended
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue:          
Net interest income$112,442  $108,974  $106,241  $221,416  $201,763 
Noninterest income 26,997   24,587   24,749   51,584   47,251 
Noninterest expense 74,235   75,595   76,268   149,830   147,518 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$65,204  $57,966  $54,722  $123,170  $101,496 
           
Net securities gains$(311) $(229) $  $(540) $(4)
Merger and acquisition related expenses 106   117   3,955   223   4,064 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$64,999  $57,854  $58,677  $122,853  $105,556 
           
Net charge-offs$11,441  $8,161  $2,758  $19,602  $5,856 



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