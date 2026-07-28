AVANTE’S MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY NSSG LAUNCHES TESEUM: AN AI-POWERED PLATFORM REDEFINING ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT

NSSG, Avante's majority-owned international risk-management subsidiary, has launched TESEUM, a fully modular, AI-powered intelligence platform helping organizations detect, understand, and anticipate risk across security, cyber, compliance, and geopolitical domains.

The platform unifies location intelligence, travel risk, cyber risk, third-party due diligence, and predictive modelling into a single operational environment — replacing fragmented tools with one integrated intelligence ecosystem.

Since Avante acquired a majority interest in NSSG in 2023, the business has become a core contributor to Avante's international growth strategy. NSSG delivered 67% revenue growth in Fiscal 2026, including 97% growth in its Consulting division, and a 52% gross profit margin, underscoring the scalability and high-margin profile of Avante's international risk-management platform.

TORONTO, Ontario, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, North Star Support Group (“NSSG”), has launched TESEUM, an AI-powered intelligence platform for integrated and predictive risk management. Developed as a modular and multi-layered operational intelligence environment, TESEUM integrates AI-driven analysis, real-time monitoring, and expert intelligence support into a single environment, enabling organizations to transform fragmented information into operational clarity, informed decision-making, and forward-looking risk intelligence.

Today, organizations operate in an environment where geopolitical instability, cyber threats, supply chain disruption, regulatory change, sanctions, third-party exposure and operational risks evolve simultaneously. While information has never been more abundant, identifying what truly matters—and what is likely to matter next—has become increasingly difficult. Traditional monitoring tools no longer provide sufficient situational awareness. TESEUM was developed to bridge this gap by combining multiple intelligence disciplines into a unified platform.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Avante, commented, “TESEUM is a significant step forward for NSSG and for Avante's broader technology ecosystem, combining AI-powered intelligence with the deep expertise NSSG has built over two decades. We've been extremely pleased with NSSG's performance since joining Avante, reporting 67% revenue growth the most recent fiscal year speaks to the strength of the team and the value of integrating NSSG's global reach with our technology platform. TESEUM is the next stage of that growth story.

Key Capabilities of the TESEUM Platform

TESEUM combines multiple intelligence capabilities within a single operational environment, with AI agents embedded to accelerate search, triage, analysis and decision support:

Location Intelligence: Monitor global developments based on operational footprint, geography, assets, and strategic exposure.

Travel Risk & Duty of Care: Protect travelling personnel through real-time alerts, traveler monitoring, secure check-ins, and emergency escalation.

Cyber Risk Intelligence: Identify cyber vulnerabilities and connect digital threats to broader operational and geopolitical risks.

Third-Party Intelligence & Due Diligence – support compliance, procurement and business development through intelligence-led verification and enhanced due diligence.

On-Demand Intelligence: Access tailored intelligence reports directly from NSSG experts through the platform.

AI Intelligence Workspace: Analyze developments, extract insights, and interact with intelligence using secure, AI-powered workflows built into every module.

Predictive Risk Intelligence: AI-driven modelling of likely risk trajectories, built on coordinates defined and continuously validated by NSSG analysts, and customized to each client's specific sector and country of operation.

Since Avante acquired a majority interest in NSSG in 2023, the business has become a core contributor to Avante's international growth strategy. NSSG delivered 67% revenue growth in Fiscal 2026 compared to Fiscal 2025, including 97% growth in its Consulting division, alongside a gross profit margin of 52%, reflecting the high-margin, scalable nature of its specialized risk-management services. With offices and representation across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa, NSSG continues to serve a broad base of multinational clients, including Fortune 500 companies operating in complex and high-risk jurisdictions.

Alessandro Martello, CEO and Founder of NSSG, added, “Our partnership with Avante has been transformative for NSSG, giving us access to the technology, resources, and platform needed to compete for larger and more complex mandates on a global scale. TESEUM reflects what that partnership makes possible — pairing AI-driven intelligence with the judgment of our analysts so clients can act on what matters, not just what's loud. We're proud of the growth we've delivered together, and we're even more excited about what's ahead.”

ABOUT AVANTE CORP.

Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

ABOUT NORTH STAR SUPPORT GROUP (NSSG)

NSSG is a globally recognized risk-management company delivering strategic, intelligence-led advisory and operational support to organizations operating in complex and high-risk environments worldwide. With more than two decades of proven expertise, NSSG supports clients across Technology & Infrastructure, Government & Defence, Luxury Retail & Manufacturing, Financial Services & Critical Infrastructure, Gaming, Non-profits, and other sectors. Avante Corp. holds a majority ownership interest in NSSG, acquired in 2023. For more information, visit www.nssg.global .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “Forward-Looking Information” as defined by applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information is based on various estimates and assumptions that, while deemed reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information is typically identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” or “continue,” along with the negative forms or similar terms. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the estimated or implied results, performance, or achievements described or forecasted in such information, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits and performance of TESEUM and NSSG's continued growth. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Avante's comments expressed or implied by Forward-Looking Information are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are beyond Avante's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Forward-Looking Information is entirely qualified by inherent risks and uncertainties, including adverse market conditions impacting results; the possibility of future results differing from historical performance; market competition affecting business, results, and financial condition; and other risk factors listed in documents filed by Avante on its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by securities law, Avante does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether due to new information, events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

Avante Corp.

(416) 923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604-572-6392

pardeep@angadcapital.com