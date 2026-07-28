Arqitech Deploys Canton Token Standard V2 in its Atomic Swap Protocol for Institutional Counterparties

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqitech, Inc. today announced that it has completed its first Canton Token Standard V2 atomic swaps on the live main network with partner institutions. These transactions let institutions exchange Canton Coin (CC) directly on-chain for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and TRON assets in a secure, all-or-nothing way, without handing control of their assets to any middleman and without using any bridges or wraps.

Canton Token Standard V2, approved by the Canton Foundation in June 2026, was created to make Canton work better with traditional and decentralized finance processes. The standard introduces committed allocations, an irrevocable lock until a defined settlement deadline, which gives the Canton leg of a cross-chain HTLC the same timelock guarantees institutions expect from native chain settlement. Arqitech collaborated with Digital Asset on the standard, which now underpins advanced institutional uses such as trustless atomic swaps and regulated real-world asset settlement.

“We completed our first institutional native swap of Canton Coin to Bitcoin on MainNet through Arqitech’s Atomic Swap Protocol. The ability to settle atomically without giving up custody or privacy is exactly the standard our clients expect.” - Javier Martinez, CEO, sFOX

For regulated firms, the practical benefit is immediate. Institutions can now take holdings that live on the Canton network and swap them for tokens on selected public blockchains while continuing to benefit from Canton’s private, secure settlement environment. Participants keep exclusive control of their private keys, avoid the risk of using a third-party custodian, and can continue using their existing compliance and accounting processes. The result is a controlled connection that expands liquidity options without giving up the privacy and operational standards that make Canton attractive to institutional users.

Arqitech’s Atomic Swap Protocol is built so that every participant signs their own transactions, whether through enterprise key-management systems or their own private nodes. Network validator nodes only prepare and submit instructions that have already been signed. This delivers institutional-grade settlement that keeps full custody with the participants at every step.

“We have been building and operating DeFi infrastructure since 2018, and we're bringing that experience to the Canton Network. Our Atomic Swap Protocol delivers native on-chain swap interoperability, liquidity and settlement rails, while meeting the same custody, audit, and risk standards institutions require,” said Brian Wasserman, CEO of Arqitech. “Today's MainNet trades demonstrate and deliver that capability.”

With Canton Network cross-chain atomic swaps now live on Arqitech’s Atomic Swap Protocol, and with Arqitech operating as a validator on the Canton Network, Arqitech now provides full two-way, non-custodial connectivity between Canton and major digital-asset networks. This forms a core part of the company’s institutional cross-chain and real-world asset settlement architecture.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “plans,” or similar terminology. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technological changes, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance, that may cause actual results to differ materially. Arqitech undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

ABOUT ARQITECH, INC. Arqitech is building an institutional ecosystem for real-world asset (RWA) liquidity, centered on a white-labeled RWA Capital Markets platform designed as an Alternative Trading System (ATS) and orchestration layer. The platform connects broker-dealers and their clients to tokenized securities, digital assets, and regulated prediction markets, all supported by robust compliant onboarding and reporting infrastructure. Arqitech is also creating a proprietary tokenized asset supply, making high-yield RWA products previously available only to large institutions available to its client broker-dealers, while driving deeper liquidity and strong network effects across the ecosystem.

Arqitech is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit arqitech.com.