Project Four 2029 Launches to Build the Legal Case for Federal Cannabis Rescheduling Ahead of 2029

Denver, CO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Four 2029, a nonpartisan advocacy initiative focused on federal cannabis reform, officially launched on July 4, 2026 at projectfour2029.com. The initiative is built on a single premise: cannabis, whether hemp or marijuana, is a safer alternative to alcohol, and Americans deserve the legal right to choose it.

Rather than treat legalization as a cannabis-only issue, Project Four 2029 frames rescheduling as a matter of public health, social equity, and economic policy. The organization argues that federal law currently rewards alcohol while punishing a substance with comparable or lesser relative harm, and that meaningful change is more likely to come through executive action and agency directives than through years of congressional lobbying alone.

The initiative is organized around three pillars:

Industry Unification — developing policy proposals that benefit the hemp and marijuana industries equally, building a broad coalition rather than a narrow constituency.

Candidate Engagement — educating 2028 presidential and congressional candidates on the social benefits of reform and the legal mechanisms available to them through executive action.

Social & Economic Alignment — positioning rescheduling as a public-health and economic issue to widen the political coalition behind reform.

Project Four 2029 was founded by attorney Jason Adelstone and strategist Amna Shamim, who set out to give the cannabis reform movement infrastructure it has often lacked: legal rigor paired with disciplined public communication. Adelstone, whose practice sits at the intersection of federal drug law, administrative procedure, and policy advocacy, serves as legal counsel and content director, ensuring every position the organization publishes is grounded in current law, case precedent, and legislative viability. Shamim, a writer and digital strategist, leads the organization's visibility efforts, including its website, press and media relations, and social strategy.

"For too long, this movement has spent its energy asking Congress for permission it was never going to get," said Jason Adelstone, Attorney at Law and Founder of Project Four 2029. "The legal pathway to rescheduling already exists. Our job is to make sure the people with the power to act in 2029 understand exactly how to use it, and why waiting any longer isn't neutral, it has a cost that's paid by real people."

With 2029 representing what the organization calls a convergence of legislative opportunity and shifting public consensus, Project Four 2029 says its work now is about preparation, not reaction: building the legal groundwork, coalition, and political case so the movement is ready the moment the window opens.

The organization's website features an ongoing series called "The Legal Record," breaking down federal cannabis policy decisions, missed opportunities, and the legal reasoning behind the organization's positions, including analysis of DEA and DOJ rulemaking, how government agencies can quasi-legalize almost anything within the cannabis space, international treaty implications, and litigation strategy.

Project Four 2029 is available to background journalists covering cannabis policy and reform efforts and offers on-record sources and a press kit for media use.

To learn more or get involved, visit https://projectfour2029.com

About Project Four 2029

Project Four 2029 is a nonpartisan, legally vetted advocacy initiative building the legal and political case for federal cannabis rescheduling. Founded by attorney Jason Adelstone and communications strategist Amna Shamim, it treats cannabis's federal status as a public-health and justice issue and engages directly with 2028 presidential and congressional candidates to build the political will for reform through agency action. Learn more at projectfour2029.com.

Press Inquiries

Amna Shamim

projectfour2029@gmail.com

https://projectfour2029.com