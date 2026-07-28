SMCP - Notification of availability of SMCP 2026 Interim financial report

Press release - Paris, July 28th, 2026

Notification of availability of SMCP 2026 interim financial report

SMCP announces that its interim financial report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers today.

The interim financial report is available on SMCP’s website:

www.smcp.com

(Part: Finance / Section: Publications & events / Financial reports)

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP brings together four fashion brands – Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. True to its distinctive Creative Premium positioning, the Group and its brands offer collections inspired by contemporary trends, combining high standards with a carefully balanced style-quality-price proposition. Present in 58 countries, the Group, led by Chief Executive Officer Isabelle Guichot, operates a network of approximately 1,600 points of sale worldwide, supported by a strong digital presence across all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris in 1984 and 1998, respectively, and continue to oversee the artistic direction of their brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019, respectively. SMCP is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment B, ISIN: FR0013214145, Ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS INVESTORS/PRESS

SMCP

Amélie Dernis

+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00

amelie.dernis@smcp.com BRUNSWICK

Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15

Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

smcp@brunswickgroup.com

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