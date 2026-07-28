INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Peabody Energy Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – BTU

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation (“Peabody” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Peabody and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 24, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 30, 2026, Peabody issued a press release lowering guidance pertaining to its Centurion mine’s expected first quarter 2026 output ahead of the Company’s full earnings release. Among other things, Peabody announced that sales volume from the Centurion mine was expected to deliver approximately 250,000 tons in the first quarter due to mining commissioning challenges (compared to previous estimates of around 700,000 tons).

On this news, Peabody’s stock price fell $3.82 per share, or 9.67%, to close at $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Peabody issued a press release disclosing the Company’s failure to ramp-up output at the Centurion mine by the adverted-to March 2026 deadline and cutting guidance accordingly.

On this news, Peabody’s stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 5.73%, to close at $25.00 per share on May 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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