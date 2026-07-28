Seer Stockholders Vote to Re-Elect All Seven of Seer’s Director Nominees at 2026 Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) (“Seer”) today announced that, based on the preliminary voting results from Seer’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), Seer stockholders have voted to re-elect all seven of Seer’s director nominees – Omid Farokhzad, M.D.; Meeta Gulyani; Robert Langer, Sc.D.; Terrance McGuire; Dipchand (Deep) Nishar; Isaac Ro; and Nicolas Roelofs, Ph.D. – to Seer’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Seer issued the following statement:

We thank our stockholders for their support and engagement over the last several months. This outcome reflects confidence in Seer’s highly qualified, purpose-built Board and our directors’ commitment to advancing the best interests of all stockholders. We remain focused on disciplined execution of our strategy that includes expanding utilization of our growing installed base, securing additional population-scale cohort and biobank studies, advancing our innovation pipeline and scaling platform commercialization with continued cost discipline. The business is building momentum, and we remain confident in Seer’s ability to drive value creation over the long-term.

The voting results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent inspector of elections. Seer expects to report the final certified voting results for all proposals on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

For more information, please email us at pr@seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this communication. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s strategy, execution and business momentum. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the SEC and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@seer.bio

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Eric Brielmann / Joseph Sala

(212) 355-4449

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

investor@seer.bio