Broadwind Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

 | Source: Broadwind, Inc. Broadwind, Inc.

CICERO, Ill., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference:877-407-9716
  

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, August 18, 2026:

Teleconference Replay:844-512-2921
Conference ID:13761552
  

ABOUT BROADWIND 

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for power generation, critical infrastructure, and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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