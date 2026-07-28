Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wix.com Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Wix To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

If you purchased or acquired Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. , a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (“Wix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WIX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 22, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that: (i) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (ii) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; and (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’s AI product offerings.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.