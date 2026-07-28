EQUIPMENTSHARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EquipmentShare, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In EquipmentShare (EQPT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired EquipmentShare: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s January, 2026, initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against EquipmentShare, Inc. (“EquipmentShare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EQPT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s January, 2026, initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 21, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about EquipmentShare's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) EquipmentShare participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) EquipmentShare had not terminated or substantially reduced a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders; (iii) as a result, EquipmentShare's financial statements were materially misleading; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about EquipmentShare's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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