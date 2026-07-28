HERTZ ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Hertz (HTZ) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Hertz common stock between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (“Hertz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HTZ) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hertz common stock between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 22, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Hertz’s business, operations, and financial condition, including allegations that: (a) Hertz’s liquidity was deteriorating far more rapidly than represented, and its available liquidity was not sufficient to fund its operations and obligations for the next twelve months without resorting to a distressed, dilutive financing; (b) the softness in the used-car market that Defendants had characterized as “isolated to the quarter” and “transitory” had in fact recurred and was materially depressing Hertz’s net depreciation per unit (“DPU”) and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA; and (c) as a result, Hertz was likely to undertake a dilutive, distressed capital raise that would materially harm existing shareholders.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hertz shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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