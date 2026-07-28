Jefferson Health Plans and Latino Connection Announce Pennsylvania's 6th Statewide Latino Health Summit

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Health Plans, Health Visionary Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Pennsylvania Latino Health Summit, and Latino Connection and Color & Culture today announced the 6th Pennsylvania Latino Health Summit, taking place Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre. The statewide conference will bring together hundreds of healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, nonprofit leaders, educators, and community advocates committed to advancing health equity in Latino communities across Pennsylvania.

Over the past eight years, the Pennsylvania Latino Health Summit has grown into one of the Commonwealth's leading forums for advancing culturally responsive healthcare, bringing together leaders from government, healthcare, academia, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector to address the evolving needs of Latino communities. This year's Summit will continue that tradition under the theme, Finding Our Way Forward in Unpredictable Times.

"At a time when healthcare continues to evolve rapidly, bringing diverse voices together has never been more important," said George Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Latino Connection and Color &Culture. "The Latino Health Summit exists to foster meaningful partnerships that improve lives. Every year, we bring together leaders from healthcare, government, education, and community organizations to exchange ideas, build trust, and create lasting solutions that strengthen communities throughout Pennsylvania."

The Summit's keynote conversation will feature Emmy Award-winning television host, actor, and author Raúl González, longtime co-host of Univision's Despierta América. Throughout a distinguished career spanning television, theater, and publishing, González has inspired millions through his message of authenticity, resilience, and hope. His keynote conversation will explore perseverance, leadership, and finding purpose during times of uncertainty.

The Summit will also feature Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen, and nationally recognized physicians, healthcare executives, researchers, and community leaders.

Programming will include plenary sessions, educational workshops, networking opportunities, the Adelante Health & Wellness Expo, and exclusive meet-and-greet and book signing opportunities with Raúl González.

Presented by Health Visionary Presenting Sponsor Jefferson Health Plans, the Summit is supported by Aetna as the Wellness Champion Diamond Sponsor, PA Health & Wellness as the Advocate for Health Silver Sponsor, and Genentech as the Ally for Community Wellness Bronze Sponsor.

The event is presented in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the Pennsylvania Legislative Latino Caucus and The Wright Center for Community Health.

"Equity in health care and access to care starts with trusted community connections," said Cat Bird, Chief Administrative Officer, Jefferson Health Plans. "We are so proud to partner with Latino Connection and Color & Culture to bring the Latino Health Summit to Wilkes-Barre this year. We are thrilled to be part of this celebration of Latino culture and opportunities to build stronger, healthier communities across Pennsylvania."

The Pennsylvania Latino Health Summit continues to rotate among regions of the Commonwealth each year, creating opportunities for regional collaboration while fostering statewide dialogue and innovation around health equity, culturally responsive care and community wellness.

Registration information, sponsorship opportunities, the full agenda, and additional speaker announcements are available at https://palatinohealthsummit.org .

About Latino Connection and Color & Culture: Latino Connection and Color & Culture are nationally recognized multicultural marketing, communications, and community engagement organizations dedicated to advancing health equity, workforce development, education, and economic opportunity. Through innovative outreach strategies and collaborative partnerships, the organizations connect diverse communities with trusted resources, meaningful opportunities, and culturally responsive programs that improve lives across Pennsylvania and beyond.