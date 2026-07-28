Dato Seri Ivan Teh Founder of datoseri-ivanteh.com, Supports the Well-Being of Orphans in Pahang: From Food to Clean Living

KUANTAN, Malaysia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dato' Seri Ivan Teh, Founder of datoseri-ivanteh.com , supports the well-being of orphans in Pahang by providing essential food and hygiene supplies to promote healthier, cleaner living. In Kuantan, Pahang, a small yet heartfelt initiative is making a meaningful difference in the lives of orphans and underprivileged children. Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh, known for blending innovation with compassion, extended his support by providing daily necessities such as food, laundry detergent, shampoo, and body wash. These contributions may appear simple, but for children growing up in a shared orphanage environment, they are vital to ensuring health, dignity, and comfort.

Beyond the roof over their heads and the lessons in classrooms, children in orphanages also need the assurance of nutritious meals and daily hygiene to live with dignity. Meeting these needs, however, is not always easy for caregivers working with limited resources. Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh’s contribution eased this challenge, enabling the caretakers to devote more energy to creating a supportive and loving environment for the children.

“True progress isn’t measured only by technology or business success. It is also defined by how we care for those who are most vulnerable in our society. I’m grateful to play a role, however small, in bringing comfort to these children,” said Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh, reflecting his belief that leadership must be rooted in empathy as much as vision.





The initiative was warmly embraced by the caretakers of the orphanage, who emphasized how impactful such support can be in their daily operations.

“These essentials may seem ordinary, but they relieve us of a heavy financial responsibility. With this help, we can focus on providing the children with the love, education, and sense of family they deserve,” shared the caretaker with heartfelt appreciation.

This act of giving demonstrates how compassion, when paired with leadership, can create ripples of positive change. More than just providing supplies, the initiative represents a reminder that every child deserves to live with dignity, cleanliness, and hope for the future.

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