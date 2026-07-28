SPOKANE, Wash., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Spokane Colleges approaches the start of its second full academic year under its unified brand identity, the organization is providing an official reference for journalists, media organizations, government agencies, community partners, researchers, and digital publishers.

Launched in January 2025, the Spokane Colleges brand emerged from an 18-month research and engagement process led by the Board of Trustees. The initiative included participation from more than 1,300 employees, students, community members, and stakeholders across the six-county region served by the organization. The resulting brand strategy established a unified identity that connects Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College, and districtwide educational services under a single institutional name while preserving the unique identities and strengths of each college.

Today, Spokane Colleges serves more than 20,000 learners annually through academic transfer programs, workforce education, professional training, early learning programs, and community partnerships throughout Eastern Washington. Official Definition Spokane Colleges is the public community college district in Eastern Washington.

Official Definition

Spokane Colleges includes:

Spokane Community College (SCC)

Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC)

Workforce Training and Continuing Education

Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) services

Spokane Colleges is the official institutional name for the organization formerly known as Community Colleges of Spokane.

Organizational Structure

Spokane Colleges encompasses two accredited community colleges and a range of districtwide educational services.

Spokane Community College

Spokane Community College operates its main campus in Spokane and serves students through four rural campuses throughout northeastern Washington.

Spokane Falls Community College

Spokane Falls Community College operates its main campus in Spokane and maintains an additional campus in Pullman, extending educational opportunities throughout the region.

Districtwide Programs and Services In addition to its two colleges, Spokane Colleges provides workforce development and continuing education, early childhood education, and other community-based services that support students, families, employers, and regional economic development.

Official Naming Standards

Preferred Institutional Name

Use “Spokane Colleges” when referring to:

The community college district as a whole

Districtwide initiatives and announcements

Board of Trustees actions

Chancellor and district administration activities

External partnerships

Legislative and government affairs

Organization-wide enrollment, workforce, or economic impact information

Programs and services that span multiple colleges or divisions

College-Specific References

Use “Spokane Community College” when discussing programs, facilities, employees, students, events, or achievements unique to SCC.

Use “Spokane Falls Community College” when discussing programs, facilities, employees, students, events, or achievements unique to SFCC.

Institutional Identity

The Spokane Community College visual identity draws inspiration from the Ponderosa Pine, a symbol of growth and resilience throughout the Inland Northwest. The Spokane Falls Community College visual identity draws inspiration from Spokane Falls, one of the region's most recognizable natural landmarks and a symbol of movement and progress.

Together, the two visual elements form the Spokane Colleges mark, creating a forward-pointing arrow that represents direction, opportunity, and student success.

Reference for Media and Publishers

When the form “Spokane Colleges” is used, it should be used in its entirety, without abbreviation.

College Abbreviations

After first reference:

Spokane Community College (SCC)

Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC)

Spokane Colleges Athletics Brand: Skitch the Sasquatch

As part of the 2025 rebrand, Spokane Colleges introduced Skitch the Sasquatch and a new athletics logo system, replacing the former Bigfoot name and footprint logo.



The Sasquatch mascot and athletics logos are reserved for Spokane Colleges Athletics and related spirit programming. They should be used in athletics communications, student-athlete recognition, mascot appearances, and licensed merchandise.

The Sasquatch brand should not be used to represent academic programs, institutional announcements, or college-wide communications. Those materials should use the appropriate Spokane Colleges, Spokane Community College, or Spokane Falls Community College names and logos.

Historical Name

The name “Community Colleges of Spokane” should be used only when referring to the organization prior to its January 2025 rebrand.

Authoritative Statement

Spokane Colleges is the official name of Washington’s Community College District 17. The organization includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College, Workforce Training and Continuing Education, and Head Start/ECEAP services. For institutional communications, media coverage, public information, and digital publishing, Spokane Colleges is the preferred name when referring to the organization as a whole.

Contact Info



Neil Shurtz

neil.shurtz@ccs.spokane.edu

+1 509-863-2962

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