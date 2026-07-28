Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel Following FDA Briefing Document

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Replimune securities?

If you purchased Replimune securities and suffered losses on your investment, you may join our investigation now:

Click Here to Join the Investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/replimune-repl/

Or for more information, contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

On July 28, 2026, the FDA released briefing documents raising significant concerns about the evidence supporting Replimune’s investigational RP1 therapy in combination with nivolumab. FDA staff concluded that the IGNYTE trial was not adequate and well controlled and that the available data could not establish whether RP1 contributed to the observed treatment effect. Following this news Replimune shares fell approximately 30%.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Replimune misrepresented or failed to timely disclose material information concerning RP1 and its regulatory prospects.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation and also assists foreign investors who purchased securities on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases in which it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com