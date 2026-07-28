Aether Holdings, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Aether Holdings securities?

If you purchased Aether Holdings securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

Aether completed its initial public offering in April 2025, initially selling 1,800,000 shares of common stock at $4.30 per share and generating gross proceeds of approximately $7.74 million. After the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option, total IPO gross proceeds were approximately $8.901 million. The Company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ATHR” on April 10, 2025.

On July 23, 2025, BMF Reports published a short report concerning Aether Holdings titled “Paper Empire: Nasdaq ($ATHR) The Fraudulent Foundations of Aether Holdings.” The report alleged that Aether was built on “fake filings, insider enrichment, and outright deception.” Among other things, BMF Reports alleged lock-up violations and undisclosed insider dealings through 28 Ventures, involvement by a FINRA-barred broker, auditor red flags, and minimal property and equipment. BMF Reports concluded: “This isn’t a business — it’s a blueprint for a pump-and-dump.”

The report also questioned Aether’s July 2025 announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Edge Media, Inc., had acquired AltcoinInvesting.co, which Aether described as a specialized digital asset research and publication. BMF Reports alleged that the acquired site had minimal traffic, no active newsletter, podcast, or content cadence, and no visible monetization or customer funnel.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Aether Holdings complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Aether Holdings stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com