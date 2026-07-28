Verra Mobility Corporation Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Notifies Investors of August 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM).

The Verra class action lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Verra securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026, inclusive.

Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 4, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

Verra Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

For more information, submit your information here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is the Verra Class Action Lawsuit About?

The Verra class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s growth prospects, customer relationships, and business risks.

According to the complaint, defendants allegedly misled investors about Verra’s growth prospects and downplayed the risk that major customers in the rental car industry could replace the Company’s services with in-house solutions. The complaint further alleges that Verra concealed that its relationship with Avis Budget Group, which represented approximately 10% of the Company’s revenue, was at significant risk of falling apart.

The complaint alleges that Verra finally revealed on May 26, 2026, that Avis Budget Group had terminated its relationship with the Company.

The complaint alleges that, as a result, Verra’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Verra, investors allegedly suffered damages.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any potential future recovery.

The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Verra class action lawsuit is August 4, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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