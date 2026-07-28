PROCEPT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Procept (PRCT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Procept common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (“Procept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Procept common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 22, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the Class Period, Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (2) Procept's undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (3) Procept's undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (4) Procept's consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept's customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' representations during the Class Period regarding Procept's handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept's field Systems were materially overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and as a result of the foregoing, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Procept shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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