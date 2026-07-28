Flock LPR Alert Leads to Arrest of Multi-State Fugitive in Shelby Township at 4 a.m.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man with outstanding warrants across Michigan, Georgia, and Florida was visiting family in Shelby Township. At 4:02 a.m. on April 25, 2026, a Flock LPR alert notified officers that his vehicle was traveling in the area. Officers located and stopped the vehicle within minutes.

The 33-year-old suspect had multiple active warrants involving alleged possession of a weapon, burglary, and theft of a firearm, with an extradition warrant active nationwide. Shelby Township police had been aware he was in the area visiting family and were actively working to locate him.

When officers ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle, he refused and allegedly attempted to shift the car into drive. Officers deployed a Taser and removed him from the vehicle. An inventory search revealed personal identifying information and credit cards belonging to other individuals.

The suspect was arraigned on April 27 on charges of resisting and obstructing an officer and illegal use of a financial transaction device. His bond was set at $650,000, and he was lodged at the Macomb County Jail on his outstanding warrants.

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