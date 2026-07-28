Flock LPR Helps Indiana State Police Identify Suspects in I-465 Shooting Within Days

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 25th, 2026, a woman called 911 to report that someone had fired shots at her from another vehicle on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police used Flock cameras to quickly identify the suspect vehicle and the individuals inside. Two men were arrested three days later.

Dispatchers received the 911 call at approximately 1:17 p.m. near the Interstate 69 interchange on the south side of Indianapolis. Detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a gray Ford Escape displaying a temporary license plate that was registered to a different vehicle. Flock camera data helped confirm the vehicle's identity and the occupants' descriptions.

On April 27, investigators received a tip that the same vehicle had been stopped by the Lawrence Police Department, whose officers detained the driver for not having a license. That stop allowed state police to identify the passenger as the individual suspected of firing the shots, a 19-year-old man who was also wanted on a federal warrant.

ISP SWAT took him into custody on April 28 at an apartment on East 40th Street. Both men were arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.