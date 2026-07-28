Flock Cameras Aid Multi-Agency Manhunt for Suspect in Deadly Berea Bank Robbery

BEREA, Ky., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two bank employees were killed during a robbery at a Berea, Kentucky branch of U.S. Bank, on April 30th 2026. Authorities used Flock cameras alongside surveillance footage to locate and pursue the suspect's vehicle, ending in his capture in Lexington following a high-speed chase.

The robbery occurred at the Madison County branch. An 18-year-old suspect killed two employees before fleeing the scene in a BMW. A multi-agency, multi-county manhunt was launched immediately. Investigators combined Flock camera data with surveillance footage and social media information to locate the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before the chase ended in a crash in Lexington. He attempted to flee on foot but was captured and taken into custody. Multiple state and federal agencies participated in the apprehension.

Kentucky's Attorney General announced plans to pursue state murder charges in addition to federal charges against the suspect. His federal court appearance was scheduled for May 4, 2026.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.