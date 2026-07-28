ADTRAN INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of ADTRAN Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In ADTRAN (ADTN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in ADTRAN and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ADTN) on behalf of ADTRAN stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ADTRAN has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On July 22, 2026, ADTRAN announced certain preliminary second quarter 2026 results, including revenue and operating margin, which both are expected to come in below the Company’s previously announced guidance range. The CEO said the preliminary second quarter results were “directly impacted by a project delay from a single customer,” and that “margins reflected the current elevated component and freight cost environment.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this news.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ADTRAN shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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