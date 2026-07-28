Locks Around the Clock Relocates Headquarters to Expanded Palm Desert Facility

Palm Desert, CA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locks Around the Clock, a leading locksmith service provider in the Coachella Valley, has announced the relocation of its headquarters to a newly expanded facility in Palm Desert, California. This strategic move is aimed at accommodating the company's rapid growth and enhancing its ability to serve the increasing demand for locksmith services across all 11 cities in the region.

The new headquarters, located in the heart of Palm Desert, offers a larger space to support the company's operations, including its 24/7 residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. The expansion reflects Locks Around the Clock's commitment to providing fast response times, licensed technicians, and transparent pricing to its customers.

In conjunction with the relocation, Locks Around the Clock has also launched a redesigned website. The new site, accessible at https://www.locksaroundtheclockinc.com, features an improved user interface and enhanced functionality, making it easier for customers to access information about services, request assistance, and contact the company.

"The relocation to a larger facility and the launch of our new website are significant milestones for Locks Around the Clock," said Rob Ashton, spokesperson for the company. "These developments are part of our ongoing efforts to better serve our customers and meet the growing demand for our services across the Coachella Valley."

"Our new headquarters and website are designed to enhance our operational efficiency and customer engagement," Ashton added. "We are excited to continue delivering exceptional locksmith services to our community with even greater capacity and convenience."

Locks Around the Clock's expansion and digital transformation underscore its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on maintaining the high standards of service that have earned it a reputation as a trusted locksmith provider in the region.

For more information about Locks Around the Clock and its services, visit their newly redesigned website at https://www.locksaroundtheclockinc.com.

Press Inquiries

Rob Ashton

rob [at] blitzmarketing.org

(760) 625-0955

https://www.locksaroundtheclockinc.com

77682 Country Club Dr Ste B2

Palm Desert, CA 92211