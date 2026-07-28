GPGI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of GPGI, Inc. Investors – Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by September 14, 2026

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased GPGI, Inc. (“GPGI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPGI) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your GPGI investments, you have until September 14, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that GPGI misled investors about its acquisition of Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”) and the Company’s overall business prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that GPGI’s management represented that the Husky deal was "highly accretive,” that Husky was valued at roughly $5 billion, and that GPGI’s earnings would grow sharply through 2030 post-acquisition — while allegedly overstating Husky’s value, presenting revenue and earnings targets that lacked a reasonable basis, and downplaying a management-fee arrangement with Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (“Resolute Holdings”), another public company controlled by GPGI Chairman David M. Cote’s family.

On February 26, 2026, short seller Jehoshaphat Research claimed that GPGI had overstated the value of Husky to obtain shareholder approval for its acquisition because the deal would generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the Individual Defendants named in the lawsuit. Then, on March 12, 2026, GPGI announced fourth quarter 2025 and fiscal year 2025 results, reporting compressed margins for Husky management attributed to a product mix shift towards lower margin new system sales, increased investments in personnel and product prototyping, and increased overhead for ramping up to deliver future sales. In response, the price of GPGI shares declined by $2.19 per share, or over 11%, from $19.74 per share on March 11, 2026, to close at $17.55 per share on March 12, 2026.

On May 7, 2026, GPGI reported first quarter 2026 results, revealing that Husky’s Adjusted Net Sales were $290.8 million, down 5.2% year-over-year, and its Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million, down 40.2% year-over year. Additionally, GPGI cut 2026 guidance and lowered Adjusted Net Sales from an initial range of $2.183 billion to $2.228 billion to a range of $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion, and lowered Adjusted EBITDA from an initial range of $620 million to $650 million to a range of $550 million to $610 million. In response, the price of GPGI shares declined by $4.52 per share, or nearly 26%, from $17.46 per share on May 6, 2026 to close at $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com