Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (“Procept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCT) securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (a) Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (b) that Procept’s undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated the Company’s reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (c) that Procept’s undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (d) that Procept’s consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept’s customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, D efendants’ representations during the Class Period regarding Procept’s handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept’s field Systems were materially overstated; (f) that, as a result of (a)-(e) above, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (g) that, as a result of (a)-(f) above, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Procept should contact the Firm prior to the September 22, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .