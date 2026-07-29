CASH INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Pathward Financial, Inc. (“Pathward” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CASH). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On July 22, 2026, Pathward reported fiscal third-quarter 2026. Among other things, the Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $28.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.3 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. In the Company’s earnings call, Pathward’s CEO Brett Pharr stated the increased provision was due in part to the Company having “identified a working capital loan that we believe involves a sophisticated fraud.” The Company also disclosed that nonperforming loans had increased to $277.5 million, compared to $119.8 million the quarter prior and compared to $74.7 million at June 30, 2025. The Company stated that the “primary reason for the increase in nonperforming commercial finance loans was related to certain renewable energy construction projects with a common developer.”

In addition, the Company lowered fiscal 2026 guidance to a range of $7.80 to $8.20 earnings per share from its previously guided $8.55 to $9.05 earnings per share.

On this news, Pathward’s stock price fell $5.55 per share, or approximately 6.26%, to close at $83.12 per share on July 23, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pathward securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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