Terre Haute Police Safely Recover 2-Year-Old After Domestic Kidnapping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man arrived at a Terre Haute home intoxicated, battered the child's mother, and left with her 2-year-old without legal custody. Flock cameras, used in coordination with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, helped officers locate the suspect's vehicle. The child was recovered safely.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of North 19th Street in the overnight hours and found the adult female victim with injuries requiring medical attention. She described the suspect as the child's father, who did not have legal custody. He had arrived intoxicated and left the residence with the child in a vehicle.

Terre Haute Police Department officers immediately began searching for the suspect and child using Flock cameras and coordination with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. When officers made contact with the suspect, he became combative, and a Taser was deployed before he was taken into custody. The 2-year-old child was unharmed.

The 50-year-old suspect was booked into the Vigo County Jail on preliminary charges including kidnapping, domestic battery in the presence of a child, criminal confinement, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger. Bond was set at $25,000 cash.