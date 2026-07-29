Nurtureme Takes On America’s $900 Billion Trucking Labor Crisis in Multiyear Deal

Palo Alto, California, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth2Success (G2S) has signed a multiyear distribution agreement to place up to 10,000 workers per month across 30 enterprise nationwide trucking carriers using Nurtureme, its AI-powered recruiting platform. The deal targets the single hardest problem in a $900 billion industry: getting qualified drivers and support staff into seats faster than they leave them.

Trucking moves the American economy, and it is short-staffed at the source. Carriers lose drivers faster than they can hire them, and the cost of an empty seat compounds every day it stays empty. The bottleneck has never been demand for work or demand for workers. It is the machinery in between: the sourcing, screening, and follow-through that most carriers still run on job boards, call centers, and manual paperwork.

Nurtureme is built to be that machinery. Rather than a job board or an applicant tracking system, it operates as a distribution engine that moves candidates to carriers at volume. A coordinated set of AI agents handles the work that stalls human recruiters: engaging applicants the moment they raise a hand, qualifying them against carrier requirements, and carrying them through onboarding, including driver qualification file (DQF) workflows via direct Tenstreet integration when applicable, without a lead going cold in a spreadsheet.

“Everyone in this industry talks about the driver shortage like it’s a supply problem. It isn’t,” said Jonathan Castell, co-founder and CEO of G2S. “There are people who want these jobs and carriers who need them filled. What’s broken is the distribution layer in between, the speed and follow-through that turns an interested applicant into a driver in a seat.”

“That’s what we built Nurtureme to fix, and trucking is where it matters most,” Castell added. “We’re not adding another job board to a crowded market. We’re moving thousands of people to work every month, and doing it at a speed manual recruiting can’t touch.”

The agreement positions Nurtureme against a persistent structural gap. Industry turnover means carriers are perpetually rehiring for the same roles, and every day of vacancy carries direct revenue loss. By compressing the time from application to onboarded worker, G2S aims to convert that recurring loss into filled capacity for its carrier partners. The trucking agreement is the first large-scale deployment of Nurtureme’s distribution model in a single vertical, and reflects G2S’s broader thesis: that the connective infrastructure moving supply to demand, whether that supply is labor, capital, or referrals, is where the most durable value in modern markets is built. About Growth2Success

Growth2Success (G2S) is an operator-led holding company building distribution infrastructure across labor and financial markets. Its recruiting platform, Nurtureme, uses a coordinated multi-agent AI system to source, qualify, and onboard candidates at scale for enterprise employers. G2S’s portfolio spans recruiting, payments, and fintech, unified by a single thesis: that routing supply to demand efficiently is the core competency underneath every market it enters.

CONTACT: Media Contact For inquiries, reach out to contact@growth2success.io.