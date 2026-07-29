Jupiter Police Identify Vehicle in Aggravated Battery Case After Woman Pushed From Moving Truck

 | Source: Flock Safety Flock Safety

JUPITER, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  A woman was pushed from a moving pickup truck and then struck by the same vehicle in Jupiter late the night of April 15th, 2026. A witness photographed the truck's license plate. Flock camera technology helped investigators confirm the vehicle's identity as a gray Dodge pickup.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:27 p.m. to Center Street and Privateer Court after a caller reported seeing a woman lying in the road surrounded by debris. By the time officers arrived, both the woman and the truck were gone. Blood, a wallet, shoes, and a phone were found at the scene. A second witness reported seeing a man standing over the woman near a matte gray pickup truck before dragging her back into the vehicle and driving away.

The victim appeared at Jupiter Medical Center just after midnight. During the investigation, a hospital receptionist received a call from a man who identified himself as the suspect and volunteered, without prompting, that the victim had jumped out of his car. The victim, after initially saying she did not remember the incident, told officers the suspect had pushed her from the moving vehicle during an argument and then struck her with the truck. She said she had regained consciousness alone in the vehicle before finding her way out.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $40,000.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0424e35-6d13-4ff7-aa6a-502137607dcc

 

            




    

        

            
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