LPR Helps Goodlettsville Detectives Identify Vehicle and Suspect in Parking Lot Robbery Shooting

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man arrived at a Goodlettsville hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg on April 17, 2026. He reported being robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on Long Hollow Pike. Flock LPR cameras helped detectives locate the suspects' vehicle and trace the tag to a suspect, leading to an arrest.

The victim told investigators two men had approached him in the lot. One held him at gunpoint while the other acted as a lookout. The victim was shot during the robbery, and both men fled in a dark blue Honda SUV. Surveillance video from the area captured the robbery, showing the suspects arriving and departing in the SUV.

Detectives searched Flock LPR camera data for the vehicle and cross-referenced it with witness accounts. Investigators located the SUV and ran its temporary tag, which returned to a suspect with a known nickname that matched information gathered from witnesses at the scene. Business security footage further corroborated the suspect's involvement, showing her driving the co-defendants to Davidson County before the robbery and collecting them from the scene afterward. A woman was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery and shooting.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2e6844-5746-4477-a7ca-44145d3aa1d3