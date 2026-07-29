DAMODA Ranks First in Global Drone Show Equipment Market with 36.42% Share, QYResearch Report Finds





SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report, published on July 18, 2026, "Global and China Drone Show Equipment Market Status and Future Trends 2026–2032", released by QYResearch, Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. ("DAMODA") ranked first globally with a 36.42% market share in the global drone show equipment market for 2025.

https://www.qyresearch.com.cn/news/36691/drone-light-show

The findings confirm DAMODA's undisputed leadership in the rapidly growing industry. The QYResearch report highlights that the global drone show equipment market is at an inflection point, shifting from explosive growth to steady expansion, with a compound annual growth rate of 52.86% from 2021 to 2025.

DAMODA's market-leading position is the result of over a decade of deep technological cultivation and systematic capability building. Since completing China's first drone swarm performance in 2016 with 80 hand-assembled drones in Yudu, Jiangxi, DAMODA has accumulated over 66 million flight sorties and completed more than 30,000 performances worldwide. The company has appeared seven times on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, set six Guinness World Records, and served as the exclusive drone show partner for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

A major turning point came in 2022 when DAMODA pioneered the world's first integrated dock-based takeoff and landing system (Drone Dock system), reducing site area by 80%, cutting labor costs by 50%, and improving execution efficiency by six times. In September 2024, DAMODA set Guinness World Records with 10,197 drones simultaneously airborne in Shenzhen, and in June 2025, broke its own record with 11,787 drones in Chongqing.

In 2025, DAMODA launched the V4 automated drone show system, featuring dock-based automatic fast charging and fully automated performance capabilities—enabling "one-time setup, unlimited consecutive flights." The system incorporates millimeter-level high-precision positioning and intelligent parachute safety technology, achieving flight reliability approaching 99.999%.

The company's Intelligent Vehicle-mounted Drone Swarm Show System 2.0 has redefined operational efficiency, reducing setup time from 4 hours with 20 personnel to just 60 seconds with a single operator. The DAMODA X1 SFX Drone Show System further expands creative possibilities with expandable payload mounts supporting fireworks, laser projectors, and strobe lights.

DAMODA has built a complete closed-loop capability covering hardware, software, control systems, content platforms, and on-site execution. The company is a national-level "Little Giant" specialized and sophisticated enterprise and a Guangdong Provincial Manufacturing Single Champion—the only company in the national drone swarm performance field to receive both honors. In 2021, DAMODA released the world's first "Safety Specifications for Drone Formation Flight Performance," upgraded to version 2.0 in 2026, cementing its role as an industry standard definer.

The QYResearch report underscores that Chinese companies dominate the global drone show equipment market, with DAMODA standing out as the clear leader. As the industry evolves from "comparing quantity" to "comparing systems," DAMODA's comprehensive technology system—covering flight control, communications, ground stations, automated operations, and on-site safety—continues to set the benchmark.

About Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leader in automated drone light show systems and solutions.

DAMODA focuses on the development and deployment of large-scale drone swarm performance technology, delivering safe, stable, and efficient aerial shows for major events, commercial brands, and cultural tourism projects worldwide.

With over 100 core patents and a strong engineering-driven team — more than 30% dedicated to R&D — DAMODA is recognized for its high safety standards, system reliability, and consistent execution success.

DAMODA also pioneered the concept of Low-Altitude Integrated Media, transforming the urban night sky into a scalable digital media platform that blends technology, creativity, and storytelling.

Bottom Information:

Company: Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Charles He

Email: sales@dmduav.com

Website: www.damoda.com

Telephone: +86 13530609185(Oversea market 24H)

City: Shenzhen, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e390c1cf-007d-45b7-bd6f-551702847717