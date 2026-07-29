ReVisionz Expands Its Offerings in Response to How Client Data Needs Are Evolving

Calgary, Alberta , July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz announced today the launch of its Industrial DataOps solution, a consulting service that helps owner-operators in oil & gas, power, chemicals, mining and more manage their data as a connected, trusted asset across the full facility lifecycle. Despite years of digital investment, many industrial organizations still aren't seeing the return that spending promised. The reason, more often than not, comes down to the data.

After years of digital transformation, information at many industrial organizations remains stranded in disconnected systems. It loses context as it moves between teams. And it steadily degrades as the facilities themselves age. Analytics platforms, digital twins and AI all need data that holds up at scale. Without that foundation in place, digital programs burn through budget without ever reaching the outcomes they promised.





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“As owner-operators move toward AI-driven decision-making and autonomous operations, the quality of their underlying data is no longer a minor inconvenience. It’s a strategic constraint,” said Jason Drews, Intelligent Data & Industrial AI Practice Lead at ReVisionz.



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Industrial DataOps confronts that head-on. It starts by mapping how information actually moves between a client's systems and teams. From there, it builds a roadmap that aligns an organization's people and processes with the technology meant to support them, all pointed at real business outcomes. And it instills operating habits that keep data quality and context intact long after the consultants leave. Instead of another one-off win, the aim is a way of working that makes value from data repeatable.

The offering grew out of years of ReVisionz' work inside complex facilities, supporting asset information management, digital project delivery and operational data programs. It's built for the VP and Director-level leaders in digital transformation, operations and engineering who are on the hook to show returns on digital investments, along with the data, IT and operations managers who run those programs day to day.

Nam Pham, ReVisionz' Digital Enablement & Strategy Practice Area Lead, said, "Most owner-operators recognize the need to transform, but few have a clear path forward. Industrial DataOps serves as their North Star, aligning business priorities with a practical, value-based roadmap that drives operational efficiency, accelerates modernization and delivers measurable business value."

Industrial DataOps is available now to owner-operators across North America and joins ReVisionz' broader portfolio covering capital project information management and operational data strategy. More information is available at: https://revisionz.com/services/industrial-data-operations

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discrete manufacturing.

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Media Contact

Adam Singfield

Marketing Communications Manager

1-855-444-8184

adam.singfield@revisionz.com



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