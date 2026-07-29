CZR Exchange Surpasses 200,000 Registered Users Worldwide, Advancing Global Expansion Strategy

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced that it has surpassed 200,000 registered users worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth and continued expansion across key global markets.



CZR Exchange Registered Users Worldwide

Since its launch, CZR Exchange has experienced strong user growth across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other international regions by delivering a secure, high-performance platform for retail and professional traders. The milestone underscores the company's focus on combining advanced trading technology, user-centric product development, and global accessibility.

"Surpassing 200,000 registered users is an important milestone for CZR Exchange and a reflection of the trust our community has placed in us," said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. "As we continue expanding internationally, our focus remains on building innovative products that make digital assets more accessible while delivering the performance, security, and reliability users expect."

CZR Exchange has continued to evolve beyond a traditional cryptocurrency exchange by developing an integrated ecosystem designed to support every stage of the digital asset journey.

The platform currently offers:

Spot cryptocurrency trading

Perpetual futures markets

Institutional-grade trading infrastructure

Advanced security and risk management

Integrated Web3 capabilities

Mobile and desktop trading platforms

The company is also advancing several ecosystem initiatives, including the upcoming launch of the standalone CZR Wallet, continued development of the CZR Card, AI-powered trading tools, expanded fiat payment capabilities, and the future launch of the CZR Token.

As part of its international expansion strategy, CZR Exchange is strengthening its regulatory framework while preparing to launch CZR US, a dedicated platform for the U.S. market. Following the receipt of its Florida Money Transmitter License, the company is continuing preparations to expand its services into the United States, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The platform is built on institutional-grade infrastructure and supported by industry-leading security, custody, compliance, and blockchain technology providers to deliver a secure and scalable trading experience for users worldwide.

"Our vision extends far beyond building another exchange," Rothkopf added. "We're creating a connected ecosystem where users can trade, securely manage digital assets, access payment solutions, and benefit from next-generation financial technologies through a single platform."

Building on its global momentum, CZR Exchange plans to continue expanding its product portfolio and international presence throughout 2026. The company's roadmap includes new AI-powered capabilities, self-custody solutions, payment products, and ecosystem enhancements designed to support the growing adoption of digital assets worldwide.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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