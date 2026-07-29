Rentomojo Centre Table and Chair Rentals Start at ₹86 a Month Across Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai as Shared Flats Avoid ₹8,000–₹18,000 Furniture Purchases

Bangalore, India, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cheapest furniture in a shared flat often carries the worst ratio of hassle to value. The centre table and the individual chair, both small enough to be an afterthought at purchase but almost impossible to sell, move or store cleanly at exit. That friction is driving a visible turn to monthly rentals across Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in 2026, listed on platforms including Rentomojo from ₹86 a month for a centre table and chair on a 36-month plan, per the company's Bangalore catalogue. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/center-tables-on-rent

The pattern maps directly onto the flats where shared tenancies dominate: Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Wakad in Pune; HITEC City, Gachibowli and Madhapur in Hyderabad; and OMR, Velachery and Anna Nagar in Chennai. These are the neighbourhoods where two, three or four professionals share a 2BHK on a floating tenure. One moves out mid-lease, another joins, the furniture rotates without a clear owner. Owning a chair or a centre table in that setting is more logistical burden than asset.

The purchase side of the equation is small in absolute terms and heavy in effective net cost. An accent chair or a set of dining chairs runs ₹4,000 to ₹18,000, and a centre table ₹5,000 to ₹15,000, based on category listings on major e-commerce platforms in July 2026. But the transport and reassembly line on relocation, the polish and repair line for wood joints and upholstery, and a resale channel that either offers under 10% of purchase or refuses these items outright add up. Small furniture is where the resale-value myth is most exposed: the market price of a used chair is often lower than the cost of transporting it to the buyer.

Rentomojo's catalogue lists chairs and stools from ₹86 a month, ergonomic office chairs from ₹136 a month, and centre tables from ₹86 a month across Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, per the company's Bangalore catalogue. Against a ₹8,000-to-₹18,000 combined outlay for a small-furniture refresh, the ₹200-to-₹350 monthly rental line becomes the practical benchmark for shared-tenancy households, particularly project-bound renters in the three metros. Renting the accent pieces converts a small but recurring source of household friction into a subscription line that ends with the lease.

On Rentomojo, individual chair variants include the Hugo Office Chair at ₹283 a month, the Alex Mesh Chair at ₹381, and study chairs from ₹86, per the company's Bangalore catalogue, with centre table plans across wooden and metal-frame designs. Delivery runs at a 2.54-day network average with professional assembly, minimum tenure begins at three months and extends to 36, and the subscription includes free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation. Advance-payment plans carry up to 15% off. A chair or a centre table can be ended independently of the wider subscription, which is what shared tenants use when one flatmate exits and takes their setup elsewhere. Payment options span card, UPI and net-banking; the refundable deposit closes at plan end.

The bundle economics work in the tenant's favour on small furniture more than they do on any other category. An accent chair on its own is a fussy item to move. A chair rented alongside a centre table, study desk and sofa on a single subscription line becomes part of a package that Rentomojo's logistics network delivers and retrieves in one visit. The alternative for an owner, sourcing, transporting and eventually disposing of four separate items across two or three flat moves, is where the effective net cost of ownership on small furniture climbs fastest. Rented as a bundle, the small pieces stop being individual disposal problems and start being one line item.

A rental line at ₹86 a month for a chair is a subscription for use; an ₹8,000 purchase is ownership plus the burden of moving, storing and disposing of a low-value item. The small-furniture segment is where that burden shows up most disproportionately, and where the shift to monthly rentals has moved fastest. For shared-tenancy households in high-churn rental neighbourhoods across Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, Rentomojo's chair and centre table plans are emerging as a monthly subscription line in place of upfront capital. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/furniture/center-tables-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Disclaimer: Prepared from publicly available data, rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Pricing depends on city, product and plan and is subject to change.

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