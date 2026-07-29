Outscraper Announces Enhanced Business Data Enrichments for Google Maps Scraper

BEE CAVE, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outscraper, a provider of cloud-based business data extraction and enrichment solutions, today announced enhanced business data enrichments for its Google Maps Scraper platform. The latest update expands the amount of publicly available business information that organizations can access through a single workflow, helping sales, marketing, research, and analytics teams build more complete business datasets.

As businesses increasingly rely on location intelligence to identify market opportunities and understand competitive landscapes, access to comprehensive business information has become an important component of strategic planning. The enhanced enrichment capabilities are designed to simplify data collection by providing additional publicly available business details alongside Google Maps listings, reducing the need for manual research across multiple sources.

The updated enrichment workflow enables users to supplement Google Maps business listings with additional business information where publicly available. Organizations can use the enriched datasets to support prospecting, market analysis, territory planning, business directory creation, and competitive research.

The latest enhancements include:

Expanded publicly available business profile enrichment

Additional company contact and business information where available

Improved data consistency across exported datasets

Simplified workflows for large-scale business research projects

Seamless integration with existing Google Maps Scraper exports

The enhanced business data enrichments are available through the Outscraper platform and can be incorporated into existing data collection workflows without requiring changes to current processes. The company expects the new capabilities to benefit organizations that regularly analyze local markets or manage large volumes of business information.

The announcement reflects Outscraper's continued investment in expanding the capabilities of its data extraction and enrichment platform. Future updates will continue to focus on improving data quality, workflow efficiency, and business intelligence capabilities for organizations operating across multiple industries.

Additional information about the enhanced business data enrichments and Google Maps Scraper platform is available at outscraper.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Kate Spake

Email: support@outscraper.com

Phone number: +1 628 465 2800

Organization: Outscraper, Inc.

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