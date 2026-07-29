ADMA Biologics, Inc. Notice of August 10, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“ADMA” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: ADMA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. who were adversely affected if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-adma/?prs=globe

ADMA investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-adma/?prs=globe to learn more.

CLICK HERE for more information

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, ADMA Biologics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Offering Documents, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (ii) the Company used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The case is Mazzarino v. ADMA Biologics, Inc., et al, No. 26-cv-04793.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in ADMA and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until August 10, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

To Learn More, Click HERE

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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