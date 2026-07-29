Cogent Communications Holdings Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Demand and Backlog Issues and approximately 29% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until September 21, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: CCOI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Cogent as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ccoi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 21, 2026 .

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About the Lawsuit

Cogent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the most of the purported orders in the Company’s optical wavelength “backlog” were unlikely to ever result in a paid order; (ii) many of the “backlog” customers were unable or unwilling to accept delivery even if timely provision was possible; (iii) as a result of (i)-(ii) above, the Company had materially misrepresented demand for its optical wavelength services and the nature of its “backlog” of wavelength orders; (iv) as a result of (i)-(iii) above, the Company was not on track to achieve its revenue and margin targets and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (v) the Company did not have the financial capacity or business fundamentals to maintain its long-standing dividend policy; and (vi) there was a material, undisclosed risk that Cogent Founder, CEO and Chairman, David Schaeffer, would be forced to sell vast quantities of Cogent stock as a result of his high-risk pledging activities, thereby further depressing the price of the Company’s stock in the event the truth regarding its “backlog,” demand issues, and financial position were ever revealed.

The case is City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., No. 26-cv-02609.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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