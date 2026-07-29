Global Success, Local Intelligent Manufacturing – JAECOO 5 Set to Begin Local Production in South Africa

WUHU, China, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, OMODA & JAECOO officially broke ground on its first South African plant, with key model JAECOO 5 joining the core production lineup. ICE, HEV, and BEV variants will be simultaneously introduced for local production. As South Africa's fastest-growing automotive brand in 2025, with sales up 147% year-over-year, OMODA & JAECOO is leveraging its globally proven product strength to bring JAECOO 5 to local manufacturing in South Africa. This move precisely addresses the diverse mobility needs of local users, enriches the South African automotive market with a full-spectrum powertrain lineup, and leverages cutting-edge intelligent technology to establish a benchmark for diverse outdoor light off-road mobility.

Global Market Recognition – JAECOO 5 Earns Acclaim Across Multiple Markets

With its outstanding product strength, JAECOO 5 has delivered impressive sales results and positive user feedback across multiple international markets. In Thailand, a key Southeast Asian market, JAECOO 5 EV topped SUV registrations for six consecutive months from November 2025 to April 2026. In Indonesia, its momentum remained strong, with nearly 14,000 cumulative units sold from January to May 2026, leading the local BEV SUV segment by a wide margin. In May, the model ranked among Indonesia's top five best-selling vehicles and took the top spot in electric vehicle sales. That same month, JAECOO 5 EV became the second best-selling electric vehicle in Australia.

This global success stems from class-leading performance. In design, JAECOO 5 EV features a unique "Refined Off-road Electric" styling, paired with a best-in-class 1.45㎡ panoramic sunroof for a highly distinctive look. On the technology front, it comes standard with a 13.2-inch central control screen and 540° transparent chassis, along with 19 segment-leading ADAS driver assistance systems. In terms of power, the EV variant supports ultra-fast charging, going from 30% to 80% in just 28 minutes, while offering best-in-class off-road capability. Additionally, the model features a best-in-class pet-friendly ecosystem, equipped with a TÜV Rheinland-certified pet-friendly cabin and one-touch pet mode. This seamless integration of technology, performance, and user-centric features has earned high recognition from users worldwide.





Deepening Presence in South Africa – Setting a New Benchmark for Intelligent Mobility

OMODA & JAECOO selected JAECOO 5 as the first key model for mass production at the South African plant based on deep market insights and strategic decision-making. Young families and urban explorers in South Africa show strong demand for crossovers that combine premium quality, advanced safety features, and great value. JAECOO 5's product positioning aligns perfectly with these expectations. More importantly, JAECOO 5 will be produced locally with multiple powertrain options – ICE, HEV, and BEV – simultaneously. This forward-looking multi-powertrain approach positions the brand to meet South Africa's future market trends and diverse mobility needs.

As one of the first key models for mass production at the South African plant, JAECOO 5's local production will inject strong momentum into the country's automotive industry. By bringing its globally leading Super Hybrid System and BEV technology into South Africa, OMODA & JAECOO is accelerating the local automotive industry's shift toward intelligent and electrified mobility. This will not only bring South African consumers more diverse, advanced, and greener mobility options, but also help South Africa set a new standard in new energy and intelligent mobility.

From global sales success to local intelligent manufacturing, JAECOO 5's production in South Africa is not just a reflection of OMODA & JAECOO's global strategy, but a vivid embodiment of the brand's localization philosophy: "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere." Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to empower with cutting-edge technology, moving in step with the South African market to co-create a greener, smarter future of mobility.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of “Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build “the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of “Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 70 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. In 2025, OMODA & JAECOO achieved a 147% sales increase in the South African market year-on-year, positioning the brand as one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the region and continuing to earn recognition and trust from a growing number of consumers.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e61b317e-6775-49b3-b5ba-eba80ef02485