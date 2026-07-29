Erasca, Inc. Notice of August 10, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ERAS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Erasca, Inc. who were adversely affected if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-eras/

Erasca investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-eras/ to learn more.

CLICK HERE for more information

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Erasca and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the class period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the preclinical data for the Company’s ERAS-0015 product, a pan-RAS molecular glue for the treatment of patients with RAS-mutated solid tumors, was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections; and (ii) based on the foregoing, the defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to ERAS-0015.

The case is Cheng v. Erasca, Inc., No. 26-cv-03481.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Erasca and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until August 10, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

To Learn More, Click HERE

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn