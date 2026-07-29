IMC Rare Earths Ltd Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMC Rare Earths Ltd (“IMC” or the “Company”), a company focused on the mineral exploration and development of magnet rare earth elements in Brazil, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per ordinary share, resulting in gross proceeds of $20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other related expenses.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on NYSE American LLC and are expected to commence trading on July 29, 2026, under the ticker symbol “IMC.” The Offering is expected to close on or about July 30, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is acting as the representative of the underwriters, and Revere Securities LLC is acting as co-underwriter for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering (File No. 333-297175), as amended, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus contained therein and the final prospectus, when available, and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Roberts & Ryan, Inc., 39 Broadway, Suite 610, New York, NY 10006, Attention Ed Reid, Email: ereid@roberts-ryan.com.

About IMC Rare Earths Ltd

IMC Rare Earths Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration, development and long-term supply of certain rare earth elements. Its principal project is the Itarantim Project, an ionic adsorption clay rare earth deposit located in the States of Bahia and Minas Gerais, Brazil.

IMC is a Cayman Islands exempted company with its global headquarters and principal executive office in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Roberts & Ryan, Inc.

Roberts & Ryan, Inc. provides execution services across capital markets, equities, and fixed-income products and maintains an active trading presence on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, the firm is America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer.

Roberts & Ryan has committed more than $2.5 million to organizations that support veterans and their families, with a focus on wellness, mental health, and career transition programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

IMC Rare Earths Ltd

Contact: info@imcrareearths.com