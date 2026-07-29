Ascom reports significant increase in order intake in the first half of 2026 and improved profitability



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Baar, Switzerland, 29 July 2026



Ascom reports continued progress in the first half of 2026, with higher incoming orders, an increased order backlog and improved profitability on EBITDA, EBIT and Group profit level. Net revenue increased at constant currencies by 2.6% and remained broadly stable at actual currencies. Ascom confirms its 2026 guidance of low to mid-single-digit revenue growth at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin of 10–12%.

First half of 2026 financials at a glance:

Incoming orders increased to CHF 174.5 million (H1/2025: CHF 156.6 million), corresponding to growth of 11.4% at actual currencies and 14.6% at constant currencies.

Net revenue amounted to CHF 139.8 million (H1/2025: CHF 140.0 million), reflecting a decrease of 0.1% at actual currencies. At constant currencies, net revenue increased by 2.6%.

EBITDA increased to CHF 13.5 million (H1/2025: CHF 12.1 million).

EBITDA margin improved by 1.1 percentage points to 9.7% (H1/2025: 8.6%).

Group profit amounted to CHF 5.4 million (H1/2025: CHF 2.2 million), supported by higher operating earnings and lower financial expenses compared with the prior-year period.

Net cash position stood at CHF 25.3 million at 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: CHF 29.5 million), considering that CHF 8.8 million more cash was returned to shareholders compared to prior-year period. The equity ratio stood at 36.5% (30 June 2025: 37.9%).

Strategy and focus areas confirmed

Ascom reaffirms its strategy to provide mission-critical communication and workflow solutions enabling healthcare providers and enterprises to communicate, collaborate and drive better outcomes when every second matters. The Company remains focused on the disciplined execution of this strategy, driving increasing revenue from software, both licenses and Software as a Service, professional services, and customer care recurring revenue streams. Mobility solutions remain an important part of Ascom’s broader value proposition, especially in enterprise and organizations where robust devices, reliability, and integration into customer workflows are essential.



Growth in all regions at constant currencies

Incoming orders growth at constant currencies was visible across all regions. As a result, the overall order backlog increased to CHF 344.6 million as of 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: CHF 309.6 million), representing growth of 11.3% at actual currencies and 11.8% at constant currencies. Several orders represent multi-year frame contracts that provide a solid revenue basis for the second half of 2026 and in the coming two years.

From a revenue perspective, each region showed growth at constant currencies: Region North grew by 1.0%, Region South grew by 3.5% and region USA & Canada grew by 4.0%. Business performed particularly well in the Nordic countries, in Germany, and in the growth markets of CEE, MEA, and Asia.

Further improved EBITDA margin

Profitability improved due to continued cost management and operational discipline. Gross profit was CHF 66.0 million, with a margin of 47.2% (H1/2025: 48.0%), driven by product mix. Marketing & Sales expenses as well as general administration costs decreased as Ascom continues to capture the synergies from the regional model established in 2025 which has improved efficiency across all three regions. EBITDA rose to CHF 13.5 million (H1/2025: CHF 12.1 million), with the margin increasing to 9.7% (H1/2025: 8.6%), while EBIT improved to CHF 7.2 million (H1/2025: CHF 5.0 million). Ascom closed the first half-year of 2026 with a Group profit of CHF 5.4 million (H1/2025: CHF 2.2 million).

Solid balance sheet and strong net cash position

Ascom maintained a solid balance sheet and a strong net cash position. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 25.3 million at 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: CHF 29.5 million), a decrease of CHF 4.2 million, considering that CHF 8.8 million more cash was returned to shareholders compared to prior-year period. Operating cash flow was CHF 14.0 million (H1/2025: CHF 21.2 million) in the first six months, representing solid cash conversion of 104%, while H1/2025, with a cash conversion of 175%, included positive one-off effects in working capital.

Share buyback program completed

Ascom completed its share buyback program on 19 June 2026, after launching it in May 2025. In total, the Company repurchased 3,000,000 registered shares for CHF 13.4 million, with the intention of subsequent capital reduction by cancelling these shares and thereby improving shareholder value.

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed

Ascom confirms its 2026 guidance of low to mid-single-digit revenue growth at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin of 10–12%. Based on the strong order backlog and continued operational discipline, Ascom enters the second half of 2026 with confidence. Geopolitical volatility will continue to impact its different markets, while demand for its solutions remains solid. The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee remain focused on disciplined execution and open platform for further innovation, resilience, and profitable growth. Ascom’s mission-critical communication expertise, vendor-neutral platform, and deep workflow integration support sustainable value creation.

KEY FIGURES FIRST HALF-YEAR

In CHFm, except % H1/2026 H1/2025 Incoming orders 174.5 156.6 Order backlog (at 30.06.) 344.6 309.6 Net revenue 139.8 140.0 Gross profit 66.0 67.2 EBIT 7.2 5.0 EBIT margin in % 5.2% 3.6% EBITDA1 13.5 12.1 EBITDA margin in % 9.7% 8.6% Group profit 5.4 2.2 Number of employees (FTE) at 30.06. 1,376 1,370

1 EBITDA, earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, and amortization, see also definition in the 2026 Half-Year Report on page 5.

The Ascom Group’s Half-Year Report 2026 and the accompanying Half-Year Results Presentation are available in English at https://www.ascom.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

Half-Year Results Conference Webcast 2026

Wednesday, 29 July 2026, 10.00 a.m. CEST

The webcast will be streamed via Microsoft Teams and conducted in English.

Please use the following link to join.

Microsoft Teams Meeting: Link

Meeting ID: 314 619 521 920 748

Passcode: Qf7Ng2Yq

Dial in by phone: +41 43 216 35 11

Phone conference ID: 107264094#

If you are joining via smartphone, please download the Teams app in advance.

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