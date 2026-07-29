Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q2 2026 and six months

The first half of 2026 marked a transitional period for the Group's development projects within the investment cycle, characterised by a small remaining stock of ready-to-sell apartments, which in turn affected the Group's financial results for the reporting period. At the same time, the Group continued to advance new development projects and initial sale agreements for 129 apartments in the first half of the year, approximately 40% more than a year earlier. As at 30 June 2026, the Group had a record number of homes under construction – 513 new homes (30 June 2025: 255) – laying a strong foundation for revenue and profitability growth in the coming periods. As a result of the growth in construction volumes, the Group's consolidated assets grew by 35.2% year-on-year, reaching 103.7 million euros (30 June 2025: 76.7 million euros).

At the beginning of 2026, the Group's stock of completed apartments stood at 28 units, of which 23 were sold in the first half of the reporting year (6 months 2025: 102). Construction is scheduled to be completed and the handover of apartments to begin at the end of the third quarter of 2026 at the Manufaktuuri 12 development project in Tallinn, where a total of 49 apartments will be completed, of which 27 apartments have been sold under obligation law contracts. In addition, a 103-apartment residential building at Dzelzavas 74C in Riga will be completed in the fourth quarter, of which 42 apartments have been sold under obligation law contracts.

The Group's sales revenue for the first half of 2026 was 6.2 million euros (H1 2025: 22.1 million euros), and revenue for the second quarter of the reporting year was 2.4 million euros (Q2 2025: 13.9 million euros).

The Group's net loss for the first six months of the reporting year was 2.2 million euros (6 months 2025: net profit of 0.3 million euros), of which the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent was 1.9 million euros (6 months 2025: 0.2 million euros).

Development projects under construction and on sale

In the first half of 2026, the Group signed initial sale agreements under obligation law contracts and real right contracts for 129 apartments with a total value of 25.7 million euros, an increase of 36% and 39% respectively compared to the same period last year (H1 2025: 95 homes and 18.5 million euros). In the second quarter, 57 initial sale agreements were signed with a total value of 10.8 million euros. Compared to the same period last year, the number of apartments sold decreased by 3%, while the total value of initial sales increased by 6% (Q2 2025: 59 apartments and 10.2 million euros).

As at the end of the reporting quarter, the four-quarter moving average of initial sales reached 10.8 million euros, up 48% year-on-year (30 June 2025: 7.3 million euros).

The Group has 9 projects in pre-sale and sale, of which 3 are completed development projects and 6 are under construction.

As at 30 June 2026, the Group had 513 apartments under construction (30 June 2025: 255), of which 290 apartments (30 June 2025: 152) were in Estonia and 223 apartments (30 June 2025: 103) were in Latvia. During the reporting period, we commenced the construction of 88 apartments in the Paevälja quarter.

Future outlook

In 2026, the Group plans to start construction on three new development projects – two residential and one commercial real estate project.

In Rae Parish, at Vana-Tartu mnt 49, we will begin construction of the Veski Centre. The building is planned to have 3,551 m² of leasable space, of which 97% is already covered by lease agreements;

In Riga, at Starta 17, we will begin construction of a residential development project, which will deliver a total of 255 new homes in several stages;

In Riga, we will begin construction of Phase II of the residential development project at Braila iela 23, which will deliver 35 new homes.

We are beginning to revise the development concept for the Veidema quarter project in Riga, at Ganību dambis 17A. Instead of the originally planned stock-office-type commercial development, we now plan to build apartment buildings on the site. The change is driven by a significant shift in market conditions compared with our original development plan. We are currently seeing strong growth in demand in the residential segment, and the site is well suited for residential construction. The feasibility of commercial property projects has been affected by rising construction costs, while rental prices have largely remained at previous levels and the cost of borrowing has also increased. As a result, the expected return on commercial development projects has declined, which is why we have decided to proceed with a residential development instead.

On 20 July 2026, Hepsor SIA and SIA "AF 2" (registry code 40203600778) signed a preliminary purchase agreement for properties located at Meža iela 6-1, Meža iela 6-2, Meža iela 6-3 and Meža iela 6-4 in Riga. The Group plans to build a 48-apartment residential building on the properties. Construction of the development project is planned to start in the second half of 2027. The transaction supports the Group's goal of growing its development portfolio with new residential projects in both Latvia and Estonia.

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 30 June 2026 31 December 2025 30 June 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,519 3,821 3,005 Trade and other receivables 1,727 1,807 1,028 Current loan receivables 0 0 200 Inventories 70,868 58,938 52,318 Total current assets 75,114 64,566 56,551 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 224 260 299 Intangible assets 0 0 1 Investment properties 11,820 11,820 7,980 Financial investments 8,858 7,837 7,821 Investments in joint ventures 26 26 1 Non-current loan receivables 6,521 6,521 3,604 Other non-current receivables 1,169 805 467 Total non-current assets 28,618 27,269 20,173 Total assets 103,732 91,835 76,724 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 3,319 5,687 8,551 Current lease liabilities 25 50 26 Prepayments from customers 3,516 1,544 390 Trade and other payables 8,548 6,832 6,122 Total current liabilities 15,408 14,113 15,089 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 55,380 42,060 35,031 Non-current lease liabilities 112 112 162 Other non-current liabilities 8,884 8,472 5,872 Total non-current liabilities 64,376 50,644 41,065 Total liabilities 79,784 64,757 56,154 Equity Share capital 3,913 3,913 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 8,917 Reserves 385 385 385 Retained earnings 10,733 13,863 7,413 Total equity 23,948 27,078 20,570 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 17,896 20,858 19,373 incl. non-controlling interest 6,052 6,220 1,197 Total liabilities and equity 103,732 91,835 76,724

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 6 months 2026 6 months 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Revenue 6,224 22,063 2,380 13,857 Cost of sales (-) -5,808 -19,203 -2,300 -12,014 Gross profit 416 2,860 80 1,843 Marketing expenses (-) -496 -448 -219 -169 Administrative expenses (-) -861 -918 -466 -506 Other operating income 17 82 0 59 Other operating expenses (-) -35 -166 -21 -149 Operating profit (-loss) of the year -959 1,410 -626 1,078 Financial income 368 157 182 108 Financial expenses (-) -1,297 -1,002 -670 -524 Profit before tax -1,888 565 -1,114 662 Corporate income tax -322 -283 -322 -283 Net profit (-loss) for the year -2,210 282 -1,436 379 Attributable to owners of the parent -1,916 -196 -1,081 24 Non-controlling interest -294 478 -355 355 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Changes related to change of ownership 216 0 216 0 Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders -39 -428 -39 -278 The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates -41 -292 -50 -131 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period 136 -720 127 -409 Attributable to owners of the parent 10 -341 1 -180 Non-controlling interest 126 -379 126 -229 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -2,074 -438 -1,309 -30 Attributable to owners of the parent -1,906 -537 -1,080 -156 Non-controlling interest -168 99 -229 126 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) -0.49 -0.05 -0.28 0.01 Diluted (euros per share) -0.49 -0.05 -0.28 0.01

The full unaudited consolidated interim report for Q2 and the first six months of 2026 is available on Hepsor’s website: https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2

Martti Krass

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5692 4919

e-mail: martti@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fifteen years of operation, we have created 2000 homes and nearly 44 000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic states to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings it constructs more energy efficient, and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 29 development projects with a total area of 195 000 m2. In addition, the Group is active in five projects in Canada, where the main activity is the preparation of detailed spatial plans for land, thereby achieving greater building rights.





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