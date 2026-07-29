Hermès International : Rapport financier semestriel 2026
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| Source: Hermès International Hermès International
Hermès International : Rapport financier semestriel 2026
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Half-year information report as at the end of June 2026 Solid sales momentum and excellent results in the first halfRevenue amounted to €8.2 billion(+6% in the first quarter and +7% in the second...Read More
RELEASE Paris, July 10, 2026 INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French...Read More